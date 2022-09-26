Tulsa County extends burn ban for third week

Tulsa County commissioners voted Monday to extend the county’s burn ban for another week.

Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Kralicek said the county has seen no appreciable rain for 23 days, exacerbating the existing drought, and making it essential that the burn ban be extended for a third consecutive week.

“For the last 90 days, we’re almost 4 1/2 inches of rainfall below our average, so we are in some pretty sizable drought conditions throughout the county,” Kralicek said. “Given that we have no rain forecast for the upcoming week, and the outlook is for hot, drier conditions than average, it’s one of those things that, unfortunately, we saw that we needed to extend the burn ban by a week.”

Kralicek said this is one of the driest seasons in Oklahoma history and that the county’s three-week burn ban is the longest of the year.

“This is definitely in the top third of the driest seasons (for this area) we’ve had since Oklahoma reached statehood,” he said.

Outdoor burning — including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits and chimineas — is prohibited under the ban, but grilling and welding over a nonflammable surface are permitted.

Individuals or organizations interested in applying for an exception to the burn ban should contact their local fire district, Kralicek said. Of utmost importance, he emphasized, is that county residents do everything they can to prevent accidentally starting a fire.

“Just be very cautious of anything that causes a spark because at this point, all it’s going to take will be one spark and you can ruin a lot of people’s day,” Kralicek said.

Enforcement of the resolution can be carried out by any law enforcement officer in Oklahoma, and violators can receive up to a $500 fine, a prison sentence not to exceed a year, or both. Fines may be higher in municipalities.

According to the Oklahoma Mesonet, August’s heat was well above normal and contributed to Oklahoma’s hottest summer on record since 2011.

County commissioners will reconsider the burn ban again next week. The existing ban is in place through next Monday, Oct. 1.