Tulsa County deputy, Guardsman looks back after crash, year of recovery

As the snow piled up last week and warnings started going out about dangerous driving conditions, Oklahoma National Guard Specialist Cody Casey was basking in the glow of a recently completed mission — close to a year of recovery that involved four surgeries and well more than 100 physical therapy sessions.
But he was also undoubtedly thinking about the mission he was on 50 weeks earlier as part of the National Guard’s SMART — or Stranded Motorist Assist Response Team — program on Interstate 44 near Vinita.
Casey, whose day job is as a Tulsa County deputy sheriff, was helping assist motorists during a winter storm about 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, when the Humvee he was driving was struck by a tractor-trailer rig, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Casey had volunteered for the assignment, and the National Guard and OHP crews had been staging at a Vinita hotel and awaiting orders.
“We had been assigned to follow OHP and assist with pulling vehicles out of snowbanks and/or get motorists to warmth and safety,” he said last week.
“I got in line behind the trooper and got on I-44 (eastbound), and we were doing 50 to 65 mph,” he said. “The lane was pretty clear.
“The state trooper decided to make a U-turn to go back westbound,” Casey said. “He went through (the cut-through in the median) without incident.”
Casey said he saw nothing but snow in the rear-view mirror, so he made a wide turn to go through the cut-through.
“I’m not sure exactly what happened next,” he said. “I feel like the tires slipped, but I don’t know. I don’t remember anything after that.
“The next thing I remember is there was a woman behind me in the Humvee holding my head and saying, ‘It’s going to be all right. They’re going to cut you out, and it’s going to be all right. Don’t move your head.’
“I still don’t think I knew what happened,” he said. “And then I went back out,” losing consciousness.
“The next thing I remember is Afton and Vinita firefighters talking to me.”
Casey had a cervical collar on by that point but was still drifting in and out of consciousness. Someone thought he might want to talk to his wife, so they placed the call for him.
Casey told his wife, Ariel: “Well, I broke my leg. I think I broke my arm, too, but I’ll be all right.”
While emergency responders were getting Casey to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, officers from his Guard unit picked up Ariel, who was at the couple’s home in Sand Springs, and took her to the hospital.
Ariel Casey’s mother, meanwhile, traveled from her home in Stroud to Sand Springs to care for the Caseys’ three children — Loralie, Damien and Ophelia, now 11, 10 and 5, respectively — and the family’s pets.
Cody Casey underwent surgery at the Joplin hospital to repair a “tib-fib” — a compound fracture of both long bones in his lower left leg — requiring a rod and six screws.
His right hip also was fractured, but the Joplin hospital had to transfer him to a Level 1 hospital in Springfield for that surgery, in which doctors placed three plates and 12 screws in his hip.
Casey’s passenger in the Humvee was treated for various injuries at the Joplin hospital and released, and neither the truck driver nor his passenger was injured, state troopers reported at the time.
Casey was in the two hospitals for 17 days combined.
The severity of his injuries is daunting. Besides the broken left leg and right hip, he had three damaged lower vertebra, a lacerated spleen, five broken ribs, a broken right arm and a ruptured tendon in his hand.
Ultimately, he required four operations to repair all the damage.
Of course, in many respects, the surgeries were the beginning of his recovery, not the end.
Casey used a wheelchair almost exclusively for three months. For an additional three months, he alternated between the wheelchair and a walker as he steadily regained his strength and abilities.
“I started physical therapy at home while I was still in the wheelchair,” he said. “After starting to use the walker, I started aquatic therapy at Select Physical Therapy in Jenks.
“Once I was in the pool with the walker and above waist-deep, I could stand of my own volition,” he said. “That was an interesting feeling.”
He shares credit with others for much of his progress.
“My wife has played a pivotal and key role in this entire event,” he said. “Without my friends and family, I’m not exactly sure how recovery would have gone.”
Casey’s last day of physical therapy was Jan. 26 — just 20 days shy of a year since the accident.
And he has what should be his final doctor’s appointment on Feb. 21.
“What I expect them to say is, ‘You are as improved as you can be. There is nothing more we can do for you. Go back to work.’
“I can’t wait to hear those words,” he said. “I love my family, but I miss work and the people there.”
The obvious question, considering his significant injuries, is whether he still will be able to do the work.
“I feel like I am physically fully capable of returning to law enforcement,” said Casey, who was a Tulsa County detention officer for six years before spending six years as a deputy.
“There are some minor mobility issues, but those issues are something that I’m just going to have to remember that are there,” he said. “That way, they don’t catch me by surprise.”
Similarly, he expects to be able to return to his Guard service, although he anticipates that he will first have to go before a medical review board that will assess his fitness.
Casey, now 33, served a yearlong deployment — three months stateside in training and nine months in Afghanistan as a combat engineer whose mission was to look for improvised explosive devices.
“I’ve always felt the best thing for me to do is to help other people,” he said. “And the Guard as well as Tulsa County are my ways or my outlets to help people.”
And he said he would volunteer for the same stranded-motorist mission today if needed.
After all, he knows what it’s like to rely on the kindness of strangers.
A GoFundMe account started by a family friend in the aftermath of the accident raised more than $9,000 from 119 donors. That account is still accessible at bit.ly/CodyCasey.
“State workers’ comp is doing their best to take care of me,” Casey said. “And I haven’t had any issues on the medical billing side. That has definitely helped, along with the GoFundMe and some other donations.
“It is all so very much appreciated.”
Casey said that despite the severity of his injuries, he never really doubted that he would pull through.
“The light was always there,” he said. “It was dim at times. I felt like it was really, really far away at times.
“But I knew that I was going to be close to what I previously was. I just didn’t know how long it was going to take to get there.”
