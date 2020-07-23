FLOYD PROTEST

Protesters surround a pickup pulling a horse trailer as it drives through the group on Interstate 244 eastbound during a May 31 protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute the motorist who drove through a crowd of protesters on Interstate 244 in May, resulting in one person becoming paralyzed.

But District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler on Thursday encouraged the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to work toward identifying people who were in the path of the vehicle and said there was "nothing peaceful" about the altercation.

"Crimes were committed upon this family and the individuals responsible should be held accountable," Kunzweiler said in a memo the Tulsa World obtained Thursday afternoon.

He said his office would like OHP to identify individuals seen in photos or on video as "using weapons and throwing projectiles and damaging the property of this family," whom he did not identify in the memo.

The protest in downtown Tulsa on May 31 was part of demonstrations nationwide in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police six days earlier. On the day of the incident, demonstrators had been marching near John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park downtown.

A group of protesters at one point gathered on I-244 and on an access ramp, stopping traffic on the highway.

A Tulsa World photographer captured an image of the driver, who was in a truck hauling what was described as an "empty gooseneck horse trailer," displaying his firearm on his dashboard before pulling forward through the crowd.

In declining to file charges, Kunzweiler wrote, the family — including two children in the vehicle — reported fearing for their safety during the encounter, which left their vehicle with damage.

The report does not explicitly reference how the man, described in the document only as "the father," making those near his truck aware he had a handgun before driving.

"As a final observation, it is noteworthy that a number of protesters are overheard in their attempts to dissuade the attackers from doing what they chose to do to this family," Kunzweiler said.

But attorney Jonathan Nation, who represents one of the people injured that day, told the World previously he believed the driver should face a reckless endangerment charge. Nation took to social media this month expressing frustration at his view that Kunzweiler would not file charges and would instead "punt" on the matter.

Kunzweiler said Thursday that the collision site, in the westbound lanes of Interstate 244 between North Elgin and North Detroit avenues, is not within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's boundaries. It is unclear whether the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tulsa will file charges in the incident, which appears to be within the Cherokee Nation, following the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling that much of Oklahoma remains legally Indian Territory for purposes of enforcement of the federal Major Crimes Act.

Sarah Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, said Wednesday that the agency provided the results of its investigation to federal and state prosecutors on Monday. Though Stewart did not say what DPS recommended, Kunzweiler said "no affidavit requesting charges was submitted with this report, nor was there a request for charges."

OHP troopers began investigating the incident after the pickup driver, traveling east on I-244 near Detroit Avenue, encountered the crowd of demonstrators, who had stopped traffic on the highway. Kunzweiler's Thursday memo states authorities identified three people who were injured, including two people who sustained bone fractures.

