Tulsa County Courthouse to undergo asbestos cleaning

For the next six weeks, the Tulsa County Courthouse will undergo an asbestos abatement on nights and weekends that could impact temperatures on certain floors during opening hours.

A news release from Tulsa County states the project will affect all wings on the first floor of the courthouse starting this weekend.

The first floor is home to a district attorney's supervision office, as well as a meeting space for the board of commissioners and courtrooms for arraignments, misdemeanor cases and domestic matters.

Though the abatement — or removal — will be done at night and on weekends, there will be a scaffold installation inside a sealed tarp in hallways that will remain in place during businesses hours "so the project can be completed faster."

The county said citizens and staff "can be assured that they will not be exposed to the abatement work or asbestos at any time."

"As the workers move through the area, the HVAC will be turned off in quadrants for several days at a time," Tulsa County spokesman Devin Egan said. "The public and Tulsa County staff may notice certain floors being warmer or stuffier than usual during these time periods."