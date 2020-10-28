Tulsa County Courthouse to undergo asbestos cleaning

For the next six weeks, the Tulsa County Courthouse will undergo an asbestos abatement on nights and weekends that could impact temperatures on certain floors during opening hours.
A news release from Tulsa County states the project will affect all wings on the first floor of the courthouse starting this weekend.
The first floor is home to a district attorney's supervision office, as well as a meeting space for the board of commissioners and courtrooms for arraignments, misdemeanor cases and domestic matters.
Though the abatement — or removal — will be done at night and on weekends, there will be a scaffold installation inside a sealed tarp in hallways that will remain in place during businesses hours "so the project can be completed faster."
The county said citizens and staff "can be assured that they will not be exposed to the abatement work or asbestos at any time."
"As the workers move through the area, the HVAC will be turned off in quadrants for several days at a time," Tulsa County spokesman Devin Egan said. "The public and Tulsa County staff may notice certain floors being warmer or stuffier than usual during these time periods."
Asbestos is a heat-resistant mineral fiber once commonly used as insulation and in making fire-resistant items, according to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
The DEQ's website states breathing in the fibers can cause the development of diseases like asbestosis, lung cancer and mesothelioma.
The Tulsa County Courthouse had to close its basement and postpone jury duty for weeks after the basement flooded in September 2014, requiring an air quality test for the building, according to Tulsa World archives.
The World also previously reported the courthouse underwent a partial asbestos abatement in 2002 while crews removed jail cells from the eighth floor. The floor today consists of offices for misdemeanor prosecutors and the Victim Witness Center.
The county more recently spent about $15 million through 2018 to move staff members' offices from the courthouse to the nearby former Community Care building, 218 W. Sixth Street, to help give workers more space.
Egan said Wednesday that the DEQ approved the design of the Tulsa County Courthouse project and that asbestos handlers will have a building hygenist available to monitor the project and air quality in the area.
An outside firm will monitor air in the courthouse before, during and after the project concludes, he said.
Meanwhile, masks are still required while visiting the courthouse amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, though the county in May acknowledged the design of the building is "ill-suited" for following social distancing protocols.
"The public is asked to be aware of their surroundings in the courthouse and to move around the taped areas to conduct their normal business," Egan said.
The county did not say Wednesday what the estimated costs of the cleanup are. But the county's Five Year Capital Improvement Programs handbook indicates a request for a combined $2,500,000 specifically for asbestos abatement at the courthouse from fiscal years 2018 to 2022.
The handbook identified asbestos abatement as a major priority and said removal would reduce the risk of exposure and asbestos-related claims.
Samantha Vicent 918-581-8321
samantha.vicent@tulsaworld.com
On Twitter @samanthavicent
