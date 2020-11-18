Tulsa County Courthouse subject of criticism over lax COVID-19 precautions, crowded hallways as pandemic surges

"The Board of County Commissioners is responsible for the courthouse building as we are the landlord," Egan said in a statement on the BOCC's behalf. "However, the BOCC is not responsible for court operations, which include the calling of jurors, scheduling courtrooms and hearings, etc. that bring people into the courthouse for such matters. The Tulsa County District Court and the state are responsible for court operations and those decisions."

LaFortune, in his response, said the administrative order he signed on courthouse protocols this summer prohibits anyone other than attorneys and court participants from entering the building.

He also highlighted the use of another building for forcible entry and detainer, or eviction, and small claims cases and said some judges have done court proceedings virtually.

But Proehl-Day said the obviously large sizes of in-person court dockets, including the one on which she appeared, should be a signal to reconsider current strategy.

She noted the crowd in her photograph did not include those with courthouse business on the other side of the first floor, such as traffic cases and arraignments.