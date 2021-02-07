Tulsa County Court Clerk opens satellite office in Broken Arrow, 'natural fit for a wedding district'

After establishing an agreement with the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, couples wishing to get married can now obtain marriage licenses from the Tulsa County Court Clerk’s satellite office in the City of Broken Arrow’s Rose District.

“We have so many things already in place in the Rose District,” Norman Stephens, assistant city manager of administration for Broken Arrow, said about the new endeavor. “We have more than one flower shop. We have gowns. We have bars. We have restaurants. We have meeting places. We have jewelry stores and places to get cakes. When you look at the Rose District, it makes for a very natural fit for a wedding district.”

But until this week, the only place to get the proper legal documentation was by driving to the courthouse in downtown Tulsa. So last summer, Broken Arrow officials spoke with leaders in the Court Clerk’s office about how to make the Rose District a “wedding district” — not unlike the experience in Eureka Springs, Arkansas — so visitors would be able to find all they’d need to host a wedding without having to leave the city limits.