Tulsa County Court Clerk opens satellite office in Broken Arrow, 'natural fit for a wedding district'

After establishing an agreement with the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, couples wishing to get married can now obtain marriage licenses from the Tulsa County Court Clerk’s satellite office in the City of Broken Arrow’s Rose District.
“We have so many things already in place in the Rose District,” Norman Stephens, assistant city manager of administration for Broken Arrow, said about the new endeavor. “We have more than one flower shop. We have gowns. We have bars. We have restaurants. We have meeting places. We have jewelry stores and places to get cakes. When you look at the Rose District, it makes for a very natural fit for a wedding district.”
But until this week, the only place to get the proper legal documentation was by driving to the courthouse in downtown Tulsa. So last summer, Broken Arrow officials spoke with leaders in the Court Clerk’s office about how to make the Rose District a “wedding district” — not unlike the experience in Eureka Springs, Arkansas — so visitors would be able to find all they’d need to host a wedding without having to leave the city limits.
The satellite office, at 123 N. Main St., opened officially Jan. 25 and offers marriage license applications and certified copies of existing licenses dating back to 2004. Couples who need to return their marriage license forms to the county following their ceremonies can also do so at the new office, as can ministers who need to request credentials. Officials are hopeful they will be able to offer passport application services in the future.
“We had been trying to talk about doing this in the future, offering services outside of the courthouse to make it more convenient for our constituents,” Tulsa County Court Clerk Don Newberry said. “Basically, it all just came together and we were able to do this with very little cost to our office, which is a great thing.”
A memorandum of understanding the Board of County Commissioners approved Dec. 21 states the partnership has the potential to “increase the day-time density and traffic” to Broken Arrow while benefiting the public by being able to better serve a “large segment” of Tulsa County’s population.
“In other words, instead of having to come downtown and fight traffic and parking, we can offer this particular service at a remote location that they can go to,” Newberry said. “It will be for south Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby — that entire area is going to have convenient access to that.”
Newberry added that the Rose District has improved access to parking compared to areas around the Tulsa County Courthouse.
The memorandum states the Court Clerk’s Office will have between three and five employees on hand to operate the satellite location during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
“The only thing we’re doing for the county is we’re providing them the space,” Stephens said. “We really believe the cost benefit will be off the charts. I can’t think of anything else that has this much potential to bring daytime traffic into our district.”
The agreement between the commissioners and city remains in effect at least until December 2021 unless renewed and extended, and the commissioners may terminate the agreement by written notice 30 days in advance.
“We hope that this relationship will be, hopefully, indefinite,” Stephens said. “The City of Broken Arrow is 115,000 people. We’re the fourth-largest city in Oklahoma. When OU’s not in session we’re actually the third-largest in Oklahoma. With a city as large as we are, it’s natural for the county to want a satellite office.”
Samantha Vicent 918-581-8321
samantha.vicent@tulsaworld.com
On Twitter @samanthavicent