Tulsa County Commissioner Ron Peters announces retirement effective next month

Tulsa County Commissioner Ron Peters on Wednesday announced plans to retire next month.
The former state legislator representing Tulsa said he plans to resign from the Board of County Commissioners office in mid-January.
“It’s been a great honor to serve Tulsa County residents these many years,” Peters said in a statement. “Between my career as a business owner, then in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and these past eight years at Tulsa County, I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family, while playing some golf.”
Vicki Adams, District 3 deputy commissioner since 2013, will serve out the remainder of Peters' term, which continues through 2022.
“Commissioner Peters is a true statesman who has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Tulsa County residents,” Adams said in a statement. “We’ve worked together for more than 31 years, but these past eight years have been the most gratifying as we pushed Tulsa County government toward success. I’m honored and deeply grateful for his trust to continue his legacy of service.”
Peters in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for 12 years before running for Tulsa county commissioner in 2013. Prior to his public service work, Peters was co-owner of a public relations firm. He was formerly in the energy industry working in government and public affairs.
“Among my proudest achievements are investments and improvements at Expo Square and the Tulsa County Fairgrounds to ensure it’s as productive for Tulsa County in 2050 as it was in 1950," Peters said. "Another is LaFortune Park, which continues to be among the best all-around parks in the nation. We’ve also led legislative efforts to modernize laws that establish county government in Oklahoma, which hasn’t seen many updates since statehood.
“During these last eight years, our focus was on modernizing and restructuring County government,” Peters said. “When we got here, the answer to a lot of questions was, ‘We’ve always done it that way.’ We started challenging that notion from day one, and I’m very proud of Tulsa County’s progress.”
Mayor G.T. Bynum responded to Peters' announcement by expressing gratitude for his friend's service to Tulsa.
"Ron has always recognized that the city and county should work together to improve the lives of all Tulsans," Bynum said in a statement. "When tempers were flaring in public, Ron was the guy who would find common ground so we could all move forward together. He’s been a dedicated steward of public resources, ... and he’s tight with the taxpayer’s dollar.
"All of this stems from the fact that Ron was a businessman long before he decided to dedicate the same talents that made him successful in the private sector to public service. I am so thankful he did, and on behalf of a grateful city I want to thank Ron and Bonnie for making Tulsa a better place."
Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said Peters was one of two state legislators who suggested the Chamber create what became the OneVoice Regional Legislative Agenda.
“He has been instrumental in so much of what the Chamber does, from advocacy to economic development to tourism," Neal said in a statement responding to Peters' announcement. "He also suggested that we travel to the State Capitol and the U.S. Capitol to personally advocate for public-private priorities, which we now do regularly. In support of the Chamber-led Tulsa’s Future regional economic partnership, Commissioner Peters was part of multiple company recruitment efforts, including Macy’s and Milo’s Tea, as well as the Whirlpool expansion.
"Commissioner Peters was also instrumental in the facility upgrades to Expo Square, as well as development of the LaFortune Park Tennis Center to be one of the nation’s best facilities. Most recently, he helped provide CARES and ARPA funding to support the pandemic recovery work of Tulsa Regional Tourism and the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture. He has always been a reliable, thoughtful and pragmatic public servant who cares deeply for his colleagues, constituents and our entire community. We wish him all the best as he begins this new chapter of his life.”
