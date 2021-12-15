Tulsa County Commissioner Ron Peters announces retirement effective next month

“Among my proudest achievements are investments and improvements at Expo Square and the Tulsa County Fairgrounds to ensure it’s as productive for Tulsa County in 2050 as it was in 1950," Peters said. "Another is LaFortune Park, which continues to be among the best all-around parks in the nation. We’ve also led legislative efforts to modernize laws that establish county government in Oklahoma, which hasn’t seen many updates since statehood.

“During these last eight years, our focus was on modernizing and restructuring County government,” Peters said. “When we got here, the answer to a lot of questions was, ‘We’ve always done it that way.’ We started challenging that notion from day one, and I’m very proud of Tulsa County’s progress.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum responded to Peters' announcement by expressing gratitude for his friend's service to Tulsa.

"Ron has always recognized that the city and county should work together to improve the lives of all Tulsans," Bynum said in a statement. "When tempers were flaring in public, Ron was the guy who would find common ground so we could all move forward together. He’s been a dedicated steward of public resources, ... and he’s tight with the taxpayer’s dollar.