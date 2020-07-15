Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith announced in a Facebook post Wednesday evening she had tested positive for COVID-19 after a road trip.
Keith, who had been pushing for a mask mandate in Tulsa, said in the post she received her test results from Oklahoma State University Medical Center. She said she has lost her sense of smell and taste, a common symptom of the virus, and that her husband, Pat Malloy, has a dry cough and “achy issues.”
“We quarantined as soon as we got back,” Keith said in the post. “ We will weather this....I just don’t want to expose anyone else. I’m grateful to friends who have dropped off some groceries and vitamins!”
Keith said she believes she contracted the virus at a convenience store in the Texas Panhandle “where no one was wearing masks” while on a road trip, according to the post.
On July 8, Keith expressed concern about the then-upcoming An Affair of the Heart show in the River Spirit Expo Center not requiring attendees to wear face coverings. She said she had tried to convene a special fair board meeting to require face coverings, but “wasn’t getting any traction” for one.
Keith told the Tulsa World that it is important for people to take the disease seriously.
“I think it’s important that we stay isolated, those (seniors) among us who have vulnerable health issues,” Keith said.
The county commissioner said she will begin working on a countywide mask requirement when she returns to work, which likely won’t happen for at least another week and a half.
“Of course I would want to do that,” she said. “I will start pushing for that when I get back.”
