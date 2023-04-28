Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster said Friday that he would be stepping down from the position to return to private practice, effective June 30.

“I am leaving this office with a sense of pride and accomplishment, knowing that the Public Defender’s Office is in good hands,” Brewster said in a written statement.

“Lora Howard will serve as Interim Chief Public Defender and Glen Blake will serve as First Assistant Public Defender,” Brewster said. “I am confident that they will lead the office to even greater heights.”

Tulsa County district judges selected Brewster in September 2017 from a list of three applicants to be chief public defender after Rob Nigh resigned the office in July 2017 due to serious health matters. Nigh died in September 2017.

Brewster thanked the attorneys and staff of the Public Defender’s Office for “their hard work and dedication to the clients they serve.”

“It has been the greatest honor of my career to serve the citizens of Tulsa County,” Brewster said. “I have always tried to do so with professionalism, integrity and compassion.

“I am proud that during the last five years, the Public Defender’s Office has made significant strides in providing quality legal representation to indigent defendants and vulnerable citizens.”

Brewster also thanked Tulsa County district judges and Tulsa County commissioners for their support.

Brewster said he would be returning to private practice at Brewster & DeAngelis.

Presiding Tulsa County District Judge Doug Drummond was unavailable Friday to comment on when a replacement would be hired.

Tulsa County Trial Court Administrator Kim Hall said there is no timeline yet for hiring a permanent replacement.