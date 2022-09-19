Tulsa County burn ban extended another week

Tulsa County residents will be in a burn ban for at least another week as dry conditions continue across the area and state.

The Tulsa County commissioners approved an extension of the burn ban through Sept. 26 after area fire officials determined that conditions in the weather forecast were appropriate under guidelines for extreme fire dangers.

The burn ban could be extended again if the dry conditions continue.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Tulsa predicted near-record heat Monday, with no relief until Sunday brings a 20% chance of showers.

“We’ve only had 47% of our average rainfall for the year,” Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency Director Joseph Kralicek said in a statement. “The heat index is expected to top 100 degrees this week, and no rain is on the horizon. We ask citizens to please be vigilant, as a single spark can ignite dry vegetation very quickly.”

Outdoor burning — including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits and chimineas — is prohibited under the ban, but grilling and welding over a nonflammable surface are permitted.

Enforcement of the resolution can be carried out by any law enforcement officer in Oklahoma, and violators can receive up to a $500 fine, a prison sentence not to exceed a year, or both. Fines may be higher in municipalities.

According to the Oklahoma Mesonet, August’s heat was well above normal and contributed to Oklahoma's hottest summer on record since 2011.