Tulsa County burn ban ends after Monday rainfall of about 1 inch

A Tulsa County burn ban that had been in effect since Aug. 15 was allowed to expire Monday as widespread rain fell in much of the state.

“We may revisit it, depending on conditions moving forward. We are still in a drought,” said Joe Kralicek, Tulsa Area Emergency Management director.

Under state law, if the weather forecast is for 0.5 inches of rain or more in the next 72 hours, county burn bans are prohibited, he said.

Tulsa County commissioners on Monday allowed the ban to expire after reissuing it on a weekly basis for weeks on end.

Under the ban, outdoor burning, including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits and chimineas, were prohibited; grilling and welding over nonflammable surfaces were not.

A total of 1 to 3 inches of rain was expected in northeast Oklahoma between Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, the rainfall totals (in inches) for the area, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet, were:

Tulsa: 0.94

Bristow: 1.66

Inola: 1.30

Okmulgee: 1.08

Skiatook: 1.29

“A few showers may linger overnight and into the early morning hours of Tuesday,” according to Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang.

“Skies will clear by midday Tuesday and we will see a few dry days until our next chance for rain returns by Thursday and Friday,” she said.

However, Tulsa is still several inches below normal for the year.

Before Monday’s rain, the city was 4.31 inches below normal rainfall since Sept. 1 and 8.10 inches below normal for the year. Tulsa averages just under 41 inches of rain per year.

As of last week, the eastern two-thirds of the state was under “extreme” or “exceptional” drought conditions, the two highest levels on a four-tier scale, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The monitor updates conditions for the state and the U.S. on a weekly basis.

Kralicek said those conditions, along with the number of wildfires and other factors, are used to determine if a burn ban should be enacted.