The Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority, which oversees operations at Expo Square, voted 4-0 Thursday to authorize its chairwoman to negotiate the sale of the Sky Ride.

The popular attraction has been part of the Tulsa State Fair since 1965.

GT Amusement Service Co. was the only firm that bid on the ride. Its bid was $175,000, Expo Square officials said. The company, which has offices in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, also offered to cover the cost of removing the ride from the fairgrounds.

“I am kind of the preservationist on this board. I was out working to try to keep Zingo (roller coaster) at one point,” said Public Facilities Authority Chairwoman Karen Keith. “So this is hard for me because I am one of the people who rode it every single solitary year.”

At the same time, she added, “we have to think about the financial health of Expo Square and take that into consideration.”

Expo Square officials announced last year that they were closing the ride because it had become too expensive to operate and maintain. The last year it was operational at the Tulsa State Fair was 2019.

At that time, the ride was being operated by a private contractor but was still costing the fairgrounds in excess of $50,000, Expo Square officials said Thursday.

Amanda Blair, vice president of operations at Expo Square, told board members that the fairgrounds can’t get insured to operate the Sky Ride.

“In this moment we are not in a position to get insurance for the ride because we do not have an expertise and an operator, and there is no one on staff that is qualified” to operate it, Blair said.

Expo Square issued a request for proposals to purchase the Sky Ride in late November, and the bidding period ended at the end of January.

“At the end of the day, it is a tough decision,” said Public Facilities Authority board member Stan Sallee. “We would like it to stay, but there is just no one coming up to want to operate it. That is the problem.”

The Sky Ride was built by Swiss manufacturer Von Roll. At the time, it was believed that the Sky Ride was one of just 15 or fewer operating in the country.

It debuted at the Tulsa State Fair on Sept. 14, 1965, when G.C. Parker, president of the Tulsa Exposition and Fair Co., took the first ride. Other test-riders followed Parker in 12-second intervals.

The ride opened to fairgoers on Oct. 1 of that year.

The Public Facilities Authority board is made up of five members: the three Tulsa County commissioners, Kelly Dunkerley, Keith and Sallee, and appointees Mike Spradling and Daryl Woodard.

Spradling was not present at Thursday’s meeting.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Saying goodbye to Silver Dollar City's historic indoor roller coaster