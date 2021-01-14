Tulsa County authorities investigating after body found near levee west of downtown

Authorities are investigating after a body was found west of downtown Thursday morning.
Tulsa County deputies responded to an area near the levee in the 3900 block of West Eighth Street about 10 a.m. after a passerby alerted them to the body.
Deputy Justin Green said a representative from the medical examiner's office responded to the scene and, upon initial examination of the body, found no obvious signs of foul play in the death.
A complete autopsy will confirm the body's identification and determine its cause and manner of death, Green said.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
