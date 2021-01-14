 Skip to main content
Tulsa County authorities investigating after body found near levee west of downtown

Tulsa County authorities investigating after body found near levee west of downtown

Authorities are investigating after a body was found west of downtown Thursday morning. 

Tulsa County deputies responded to an area near the levee in the 3900 block of West Eighth Street about 10 a.m. after a passerby alerted them to the body.

Deputy Justin Green said a representative from the medical examiner's office responded to the scene and, upon initial examination of the body, found no obvious signs of foul play in the death.

A complete autopsy will confirm the body's identification and determine its cause and manner of death, Green said.  

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

