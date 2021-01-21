Tulsa County assistant prosecutor censured after interns found practicing law; judges place blame with DA, first assistant

Grayless testified about changes to the office badge system that help clearly identify which employees are authorized to practice law and said the interns' handbook received updates that better explain what unlicensed interns can do.

Kunzweiler has previously said Grayless cooperated with the OBA during its work on Jack's case. In a statement to the Tulsa World about the decision, Kunzweiler said that "ultimately the responsibility lies with me regarding the circumstances which took place on my watch."

However, he maintained his office took "immediate corrective action" upon learning of the situation.

"Ms. Jack relied on Grayless and the 'interns' to know what they could or could not do," the Supreme Court's concurring opinion states.

"She did not receive any paperwork confirming the employees licensing status but only relied upon her First Assistant Grayless and the Human Resources director."

An OBA investigation revealed the employees appeared on record in misdemeanor cases more than 150 times, with Sweeney alone appearing on more than 70 such proceedings.

James and Young were on record in at least 21 cases, while Deane and Shouse appeared in court minutes for at least 17 and 27 misdemeanor proceedings, respectively.