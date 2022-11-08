Tulsa County assessor, District 1 commissioner win reelection

Tulsa County Assessor John Wright and District 1 County Commissioner Stan Sallee were re-elected Tuesday, according to nearly complete results from the Tulsa County Election Board.

With 250 of 251 precincts reporting, Wright, a Republican, had won 59.4% of the vote. His Democratic challenger, John Swoboda, had earned 35.8% of the vote, and Libertarian Todd Hagopian was third with 4.7%

“I am grateful to continue to have the opportunity to continue to serve,” said Wright, 68. “I believe the vote is a reflection of the people perceiving they are being served by the path of the office.”

With all 75 precincts reporting, Sallee, a Republican, had 60.4% of the vote to Democratic challenger Sean Johnson’s 39.6%.

Sallee said he looks forward to serving District 1 for another term.

“It is certainly an indication that we have delivered on hard work and dedication to the district, Sallee said. “ …It is a very rewarding feeling, all of the hard work we have put in the last four years and put into the campaign, to have the kind of support we have had.

“Public service is something that we don’t take lightly, and we want to continue helping the district.”

In August, former Jenks Mayor Kelly Dunkerley won the Republican primary for the District 3 county commission seat, succeeding longtime Commissioner Ron Peters. No Democrat filed for the office

Republican County Treasurer John Fothergill did draw a challenger.

Both Wright and Sallee were first elected in 2018.