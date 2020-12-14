Tulsa County allocates $1.2 million in CARES funds for firefighter overtime

The Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners voted Monday to reimburse seven municipalities for $1.2 million in overtime pay to firefighters during the pandemic.

The funding was possible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and was deemed necessary for overtime firefighters earned while filling in for their quarantined or sick coworkers.

Tulsa received, commensurately, the most assistance at $877,427; Broken Arrow received $114,000, and Glenpool got $97,508, according to a news release. Collinsville, Jenks, Sands Springs and Bixby also received support in sums ranging from about $14,100 to $22,500.

Matt Lay, a Tulsa firefighter and president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 176, said more than 100 Tulsa firefighters have been quarantined at various times throughout the year.