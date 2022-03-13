Tulsa, counties west under red flag warning until 9 p.m.

Tulsa and counties west are under a Red Flag Warning until 9 p.m.

"Increasing southwest winds combined with afternoon humidity values in the 15 to 20 percent range will create a very high fire danger," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"Take caution to avoid any activities that could start fires during this time. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended."

The warning includes Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee and Washington counties.

High temperatures this week are expected in the lower and mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday, then in the mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

There is a slight chance for isolated storms on Monday and a 30% chance of showers and storms on Thursday, forecasters said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.