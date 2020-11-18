Tulsa contemplating additional measures to slow spread of COVID-19, city councilor says

The city of Tulsa is considering implementing additional measures to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

City Councilor Phil Lakin said Wednesday that the city’s COVID-19 working group met recently to discuss what more the city could do to slow the spread of the virus.

The working group is made up of Mayor G.T. Bynum, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart, four city councilors and city legal staff.

“There is very convincing data out there that says that the issues in our community last week and last month and two months before are very different than they are now and that we need to consider what other measures we may need to take,” Lakin said during a council committee meeting.

One focus of discussions has been on enforcement of the city’s existing mask ordinance, Lakin said.

“There are situations where businesses are not following our mask mandate and they are not going to file a trespassing complaint against themselves or against anyone in their business, obviously,” he said.

Lakin said the city is still exploring how it could ramp up enforcement efforts without adding an additional burden on police officers.