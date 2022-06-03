Tulsa city pools to begin opening Saturday, despite lifeguard shortages

Tulsa Parks aquatics instructors sacrificed pay to certify lifeguards amid staffing shortages and facilitate the opening of two municipal pools per day starting Saturday.

Fourteen Tulsa Parks lifeguards are certified for the summer, and although the department would ideally hire 35 for the season, it has staffed all of its pools with 24 in past years.

Nick Pond, the department’s aquatics manager, said he recently certified nine lifeguards for $41 each over the traditional $250 fee to staff city pools, meaning he would not be compensated for his work.

“It’s a huge undertaking,” Pond said. “I worked 11 hours on Sunday to get on with (certifying people). It was a brutal, hot, long, long day.”

Lifeguards currently make $11 per hour, which was a $1.37 increase made mid-season in 2021, and the department is offering a pay increase of 50 cents to $1 per hour to returning lifeguards. Pond said although $11 per hour is better than $9, he attributes the shortage to inadequate pay, certification costs and a potential “lack of interest” in the position.

“It’s a very responsible job — to always be here, always vigilant,” Pond said. “Lifeguards deserve more.”

McClure and Berry Pools will be open June 4, 7 and 9, and Lacy and Whiteside Pools will be open June 5, 6, 8 and 10. Lacy and Berry Parks will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and McClure and Whiteside pools will be open from noon to 6 p.m. All pools are closed on Sundays, except on opening weekend.

Pond said it is likely Berry Pool will not open alongside McClure Pool on Saturday, as maintenance crews await parts for a pool pump replacement that was ordered months ago. Pond said the pool doesn’t have water in it and, because of supply chain issues, he doesn’t know when it will open.

To accommodate residents, Pond said the department hopes to open Whiteside Pool every day. Weekly schedules are subject to change, and further announcements will be posted on Tulsa Park’s Facebook page.

Although the department doesn’t have additional lifeguard applicants, Pond said his email inbox is full of people who are interested in receiving their lifeguard certifications. Although Pond has been assisted by former city employee Rhonda Freiner in providing certifications, he said he doesn’t have time to teach additional classes as the season picks up.

The YWCA Tulsa is offering a certification class on June 10-12 for $225, and students who do not pass the prerequisite skills test will be refunded $150.

Pond said he finds comfort in the shortage being a nationwide issue, as Tulsa Parks works to provide affordable summer fun to Tulsans. He said he hates that this is the second year the department has faced significant staffing shortages, and he wishes people valued public pools more.

“I was at Safari Joe’s on Monday, and they were fully staffed … and they don’t even make as much as we pay. We have just as much fun here as they did there,” Pond said. “I don’t know what the issue is with pools, but there shouldn’t be a stigma. We have a blast at the pool, and we keep everybody safe.”

Interested applicants who are already certified can apply on the Tulsa Parks website.

