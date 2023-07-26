Karoline Leonard Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Karoline Leonard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Every Tulsa city park has officially reopened after closing due to damages caused by the Father’s Day windstorm, Tulsa's parks director said.

Anna America, the city’s parks director, told the Tulsa World Wednesday that after suffering about an estimated $2.4 million in damages from the storm, the last two city parks, Woodward and Mohawk Parks, have reopened.

The city's recreation centers, pools and splash pads have also reopened and are functioning on their normal schedules.

About 111 of the city’s parks experienced tree damage with the high winds having knocked down roughly 300 total trees in the parks. America said addressing the tree damage was difficult for the parks as contractors were required since the parks department doesn't have the proper equipment.

Even though the city’s parks have reopened, it will take several months at least to finish addressing all the damages the parks suffered.

The Oxley Nature Center trails, for example, remain closed due to difficulties with equipment. America explained that the trails are too narrow for some of the heavy equipment and bucket trucks to fit, so those areas remain unsafe for residents as the department addresses those damages.

Several parks still have fenced off areas as cleanup efforts continue. These areas are to keep residents safe, America said, especially as heavy machinery, large trucks and dangerous equipment will be in those areas.

Along with the tree damage, Tulsa’s parks suffered damages to roofs, light poles, shelters and fences, most of which, America said, has been addressed. America said these damages were small in comparison with the tree damage, however they took time and were necessary to keeping the parks safe and enjoyable.

Cleaning the parks has been a team effort, America said. The entire department, volunteers and contractors helped with clean-up and continue to do so. She said she's happy all the parks are open in some capacity and that the department has made a ton of progress.

