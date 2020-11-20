Tulsa City-County Library system limited again to curbside service

Tulsa City County Library is suspending in-branch offerings amid the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The library announced this week that as of Friday, only curbside service would be offered until further notice.
"This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of our staff and customers while also doing our part to reduce community spread," officials said in a statement.
Signage at each branch directs patrons to contact staff for items to be brought out. Curbside services are not available in inclement weather, and the library is closed for Thanksgiving Day. Digital services including e-books and streaming videos remains available, according to the statement. Call 918-549-7323 for library help.
"This is an unprecedented time, and we are grateful for your continued support and patience," library officials said.
Copy, print and fax services also are offered curbside at library locations; five branches also offer 3-D printing. Patrons are asked to email AskUs@tulsalibrary.org or call for information.
