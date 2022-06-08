Tulsa City-County Library begins Summer Reading Program, awards prizes for all ages

The 24 Tulsa City-County Library branch locations have begun their annual Summer Reading Program, which will feature various themes, prizes and events for all ages through July 31.

Laura Raphael, the library’s children’s services coordinator, said the program uses prizes and incentives to encourage Tulsans to read. She said children and teenagers who continue reading over the summer avoid the “summer slide” of academic skills and are better prepared to return to school in the fall.

“We have the Summer Reading Program for one single purpose: to encourage reading — because reading is awesome,” Raphael said. “We know both the scientific and personal benefits of reading in people’s lives, and we just want to get that message out and support Tulsans of all ages finding reading materials that will enrich their lives.

“We hope that everyone will come to the library and find something that they will love.”

The Littles Summer Reading Program, which includes ages birth to pre-K, and the Children’s Summer Reading Program, for ages kindergarten to fifth grade, are themed “Oceans of Possibilities.” Both feature reading goals that, if accomplished, can result in redeemable prizes, such as a medal, a coupon book or a plush toy.

Medal winners from the Children’s Summer Reading Program will be entered into drawings for several larger prizes, including the Tulsa Drillers’ Hornsby birthday party experience, Oklahoma Aquarium’s sea turtle experience for six and Safari Joe’s H20’s birthday party package for 12.

The Teen and Tween Summer Reading Program includes a goal of reading or listening to six books in two months to earn a drawstring backpack, coupons for free local food and entertainment, and entrance into a drawing for prizes, such as laptops and game consoles.

The Adult Summer Reading Program, for ages 16 and older, includes a goal of reading or listening to four books to earn a literary-themed tote bag and coupons for the Tulsa Zoo, Tulsa State Fair and menu items from Whataburger, Mazzio’s and Merritt’s Bakery.

Despite the era of e-books and online resources, Raphael said that in the last few years she’s noticed a desire for printed books and materials from children and teenagers. She said while they may check out e-books and audiobooks, they prefer hard copies.

“We work really hard to have lots of digital materials available, and many people use our various services and apps to listen to books on their phones or read e-books on their devices, but I have been amazed to hear multiple customers, including lots of kids, say that paper books are their favorites because it gives them a chance to unplug from our increasingly electronic world and slow down to experience stories at a less frantic pace,” Raphael said.

To participate in the Summer Reading Program, download the Beanstack app, search for Tulsa City-County Library and follow prompts to create an account, or go to the web portal at tulsalibrary.beanstack.org.

