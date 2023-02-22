The fate of a proposed City Council resolution that would designate Tulsa as a safe, inclusive and welcoming community remains unclear.

The potential sticking point seems to be language in the resolution that reaffirms the city’s commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive and welcoming city for everyone, “regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.”

During a council committee meeting on Wednesday, Councilor Christian Bengel stated his opposition to the measure, and two of his colleagues — Jeannie Cue and Jayme Fowler — indicated that they were undecided.

Councilor Phil Lakin, who was unable to attend the meeting, told the Tulsa World he needs time to review the recording of the committee meeting and discuss the issue with his colleagues before making a decision.

Councilor Grant Miller did not attend Wednesday’s council meetings and was not available for comment.

The resolution is being sponsored by Councilors Laura Bellis, Lori Decter Wright, Vanessa Hall-Harper and Christa Patrick.

Bellis explained Wednesday why the resolution explicitly addresses the issues of sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

“There are an array of people who do identify as LGBTQ in our community who have been feeling less safe recently, and again, they also, of course, have many other identities, as well,” Bellis said. “We have had businesses that have been attacked. We have people who have been called slurs.”

Bellis said the resolution does not exclude anyone, nor does it change any city policies or anyone’s rights.

“We cannot give any special rights or privileges that are not already provided to people through existing policies (in the) Constitution,” she said.

Patrick described the measure as a reminder to be kind to everyone, not just LGBTQ people.

“We are calling out that they are part of this class of people, but this (resolution) clearly says that it has everything to do with race, color, religion, sex, national origin and ancestry, marital status, familial status, gender expression, gender identity and disabilities,” Patrick said.

Bengel said it is not right to oppress or attack people because they are not like you, but he questioned the need for the resolution, saying similar language can be found in the city’s 2020 ordinance on hate crimes.

“In my opinion, I don’t need to reaffirm my predecessors’ vote,” Bengel said. “It was already discussed; they voted on it. So I am really genuinely trying to understand the exercise here.”

He also questioned Bellis about her remarks last year, when she described three City Council candidates as “literal fascists” and one of the three as a “Nazi.”

“Would you call that welcoming and embracing?” Bengel said.

Bellis said there is a difference between using slurs against “specific identities that people are inherently born with or take on versus people’s chosen policy or political action.”

“I have no issue with calling to light factions and extremist groups that have hateful and discriminatory rhetoric,” Bellis said. “If we are tolerant of intolerance, as I said, I think that’s contagious and breeds intolerance. That is what I am referring to.”

Bellis said the incident was not relevant to the proposed resolution — an opinion with which Bengel vigorously disagreed.

“I think it really is, because what you are genuinely saying is, is that when it is in your brain, it is OK to label people,” Bengel said.

Cue, one of the longest-serving members on the City Council, said she would need to pray about the issue and listen to her constituents before making a decision.

“I made a promise: I support my residents,” Cue said. “I pray that I get those responses so I know how they want me to vote, because I am their voice.”

She added, “I think we can preach that everyday without a resolution.”

Cue and Lakin were on the council in 2020 along with Patrick, Decter Wright and Hall-Harper when the council unanimously approved a hate crimes ordinance that included protections for gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression in addition to the classes already protected by state statute.

An earlier council had added sexual orientation to Tulsa's nondiscrimination policy in 2010. Mayor G.T. Bynum signed an executive order in 2019 adding the words “gender identity” and “gender expression” to the city’s nondiscrimination policy, which already also protected city employees based on race, color, sex, religion, national origin or disability.