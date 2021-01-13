Tulsa city councilors extend mask mandate through April

“I just want to really set the expectation in the community that even though the proposal today is to go to April 30, what we are hearing from the experts is that we will probably need to extend” the ordinance again.

Councilors stressed that it is important that the public remain vigilant even as more and more Oklahomans are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine . They noted that health officials have told them it is unclear whether people who have been vaccinated can transmit the virus, making it imperative that people continue to wear masks and adhere to other preventive measures.

“I think by voting to approve an extension, hopefully the word will get out again that this is still very serious, and in fact, in some places it’s getting a lot worse,” Councilor Kara Joy McKee said prior to the vote.

Mayor G.T. Bynum plans to sign the ordinance extension, saying local hospitals have never been under greater pressure during the pandemic than they are now.

“The men and women working to save the lives of our neighbors need our help, and wearing a mask is one way every single Tulsan can give them that help,” Bynum said. “We shouldn’t have to mandate it like this, but unfortunately it has become necessary.