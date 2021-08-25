Tulsa City Council won't consider mask mandate

City councilors Wednesday morning dropped consideration of a mask mandate and will instead vote this evening on a nonbinding resolution urging Tulsans to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for masking and vaccinations.

Five of nine councilors expressed support for the mask mandate during a meeting last week, but the measure failed to advance because six votes were needed to put the item to a vote on first reading.

Faced with strong pushback — and Mayor G.T. Bynum’s reluctance to support the ordinance — the sponsors of the legislation late last week offered the option of a resolution.

The proposed mask ordinance would have required individuals 4 years of age and older to wear masks in most public indoor settings. Enforcement would have been handled through the city’s trespassing laws.

The resolution strongly encourages residents of Tulsa and visitors to follow the latest CDC guidelines on masking, which calls on everyone to wear a mask in public indoor settings — whether they are vaccinated or not — in areas of substantial or high transmission.