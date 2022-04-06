 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa City Council unanimously confirms new city attorney

Jack Blair's appointment to be city attorney was confirmed Wednesday by the Tulsa City Council.

The City Council voted 9-0 Wednesday to confirm Mayor G.T. Bynum’s appointment of Jack Blair as city attorney.

He succeeds David O’Meilia, who retired as city attorney Feb. 1 after 10 years on the job. He will begin his new job next week.

Blair, 51, has worked at the city for nearly two decades. He served as the City Council’s director of research, policy and budget from 2004 to 2016. When Bynum was elected mayor in 2016, Blair joined his team as chief of staff. He was named chief operating officer in 2020.

“He is one of the finest public servants I have ever had the good fortune to work with,” Bynum said after the vote. “And I am just so grateful that my colleagues on the council would unanimously confirm his appointment for city attorney.

“We got the best person for the job.”

Prior to joining the city in 2004, Blair worked for the Muscogee Nation and the Trust for Public Land. He is a 1996 graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

