Tulsa City Council sworn in with three new members

Monday’s City Council inauguration had several special moments. It "snowed," for one. A charming 1-year-old made an appearance, and camaraderie and good cheer ruled the day.

What happens over the next two years is anyone’s guess. But as Mayor G.T. Bynum noted, people don’t run for City Council because it’s a glamorous job.

“It’s hard work,” the mayor said.

That work begins Wednesday, when the new nine-member council holds its first full day of meetings at City Hall. Monday’s celebration at Williams Theatre inside the Tulsa Performing Arts Center — a block away from City Hall — was all about welcoming three newcomers and six councilors who were re-elected.

“The great thing about the City Council in Tulsa is it takes nine people from different parts of town with different life experiences — all of whom share one thing, that they love Tulsa — and you ask them, with different ideas about what loving Tulsa means and what is best for Tulsa, you ask them to address the great challenges that face our community,” Bynum said.

The swearing-in ceremony came after more than three months of campaigning, two rounds of elections, and a legal challenge in one race that left the outcome unresolved until last week.

The three newcomers to the council are District 4 Councilor Laura Bellis, District 5 Councilor Grant Miller and District 6 Councilor Christian Bengel.

The incumbents sworn in Monday were District 1 Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, District 2 Councilor Jeannie Cue, District 3 Councilor Crista Patrick, District 7 Councilor Lori Decter Wright, District 8 Councilor Phil Lakin and District 9 Councilor Jayme Fowler.

Also sworn in Monday was City Auditor Cathy Carter, who is beginning her sixth two-year term. She did not have a challenger.

Carter joked that not everyone might understand what her job entails, then explained that it is the auditor’s responsibility to provide for the public in-depth oversight of the resources Tulsans entrust to the government.

“I want you to know that even though I am not challenged, I am upholding this mission every day,” Carter said. "So as I begin this sixth term, I am going to swear to do that."

In their first official act, the new councilors met after the inauguration ceremony to elect Patrick as the new chairwoman of the council and Cue as vice-chairwoman.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Patrick said what she loved most about Tulsa is its diversity of people and the strength the city derives from that tapestry.

“You have a place here because we are woven together here and create not only beauty but true strength,” she said. “For the more threads that are woven together the stronger the fabric becomes.”

Miller was involved in the most hotly contested City Council race. He was not certified as the winner of the District 5 election until last Thursday, days after a Tulsa County District Court judge rejected a petition from former District 5 Councilor Mykey Arthrell challenging the election results.

Miller said he was pleasantly surprised at how welcoming everyone has been.

“So far, it’s great, I mean everybody has been awesome,” Miller said. “It has been a warm reception. We come from diverse backgrounds and diverse political ideologies. But so far it has been great; everybody has been welcoming and cordial.”

Off and on, paper snowflakes trickled down on the councilors during the ceremony. It turns out there were still some floating around from recent performances of “A Christmas Carol.”

On a day when the stage was packed with people dressed in their best, no one could compete with Shoshana Bellis, daughter of Laura Bellis.

She sat quietly in her red dress for nearly every moment of the ceremony, even as mom held her in her left arm while raising her right hand to take her oath of office.

“She really listens,” Laura Bellis said of her baby girl, before dashing off to do a television interview.