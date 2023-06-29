City councilors on Wednesday approved the renewal of the Kendall Whittier Improvement District and a tax increment financing district as part of the city's downtown development project plan.

The Kendall Whittier Improvement District, which is a part of Main Street America, provides services to businesses and residents of the district through an annual fee collected by the city. These services include beautification, security services, lighting, administration and trash removal.

Jamie Barnes, president of the Kendall Whittier Improvement District board, spoke to City Council during Wednesday's meeting, saying that the annual fee was not changing for people currently in the district. However, he said the district’s administration from years past was not as organized, and so by mistake several businesses were left out of the district though they were originally intended to be included.

Barnes said the fees are now added to those businesses that were initially left out by mistake to correct the error.

“Individuals and property owners that are already in the improvement district, their taxes will not be going up. If they’re in the district, nothing’s changing for them,” Barnes said. “The only things that have been changed are a handful of properties that were either parceled out, lot split or were reevaluated and found to be included (in the district).”

Dan Ziegler, who owns Ziegler Art and Frame in the district, said he and a fellow businessman James Dupree were among those with properties in the district and some left out of the district. They expressed frustration that they would now be paying the improvement districts fees even though in the past they haven’t received the benefits.

“I don’t feel like we need to add more money to the improvement,” Dupree said. “I didn’t get those fancy stickers and all those (services) they got, even if I did pay last year.”

Council approved the improvement district renewal in an 8-1 vote.

The council also unanimously approved a tax increment financing district as part of the First Amended Downtown Area Economic Development Plan.

The plan was initially approved in 2017 with the intention of promoting economic stability and growth. The plan established eight increment districts, naming one and deferring the rest to be established at later dates.

District “F”, renamed Increment District No. 22 is the seventh of these increment districts to be established and is generally located south of West Easton Street, west of North Boulder Avenue and east of North Cheyenne Avenue.

During the meeting, councilors also approved a waiver of the electrical service and weatherhead repair fee in relation to damage from the June 18 windstorm.

Amended from the agenda, the waiver covers fees that would have been assessed from June 21 to July 21. The waiver is also capped to not exceed $150,000.

The waiver was approved unanimously, with District 5 Councilor Grant Miller saying the fee waiver does not go far enough to support residents affected by the storms who are paying more than expected for tree services, electrical repairs and lack of power last week.

At the start of Wednesday’s meeting, councilors honored longtime City Council administrator Patrick Boulden's retirement this week by giving him a key to the city.