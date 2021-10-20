Tulsa City Council OK's Afghan refugee welcome resolution

Refugees from Afghanistan are welcome in Tulsa and Tulsans are urged to provide support to those arriving in Tulsa, the Tulsa City Council voted unanimously Wednesday evening.

The council approved a resolution recognizing and welcoming Afghan refugees as they arrive in Tulsa. The resolution also states the council will provide support and encouragement to those resettling in Tulsa, as well as encouraging Tulsans to "demonstrate kindness, hospitality, and collaborate on supportive services."

Councilor Kara Joy McKee, who introduced the resolution, thanked Tulsans who are already supporting refugees who have come to Tulsa, and said she is grateful for living in a community that can stand up for others in vulnerable positions.

"We have so many people right here in Tulsa in these challenging situations, and many of them want to become Tulsans," McKee said. "I want them to feel welcome here and to stay here. I'm just so very proud to be on the council and in a city that knows to welcome others in need."

Anyone can be put into a situation like those coming from Afghanistan, McKee said, so it's important to provide support.