Tulsa City Council OK's Afghan refugee welcome resolution

Refugees from Afghanistan are welcome in Tulsa and Tulsans are urged to provide support to those arriving in Tulsa, the Tulsa City Council voted unanimously Wednesday evening.
The council approved a resolution recognizing and welcoming Afghan refugees as they arrive in Tulsa. The resolution also states the council will provide support and encouragement to those resettling in Tulsa, as well as encouraging Tulsans to "demonstrate kindness, hospitality, and collaborate on supportive services."
Councilor Kara Joy McKee, who introduced the resolution, thanked Tulsans who are already supporting refugees who have come to Tulsa, and said she is grateful for living in a community that can stand up for others in vulnerable positions.
"We have so many people right here in Tulsa in these challenging situations, and many of them want to become Tulsans," McKee said. "I want them to feel welcome here and to stay here. I'm just so very proud to be on the council and in a city that knows to welcome others in need."
Anyone can be put into a situation like those coming from Afghanistan, McKee said, so it's important to provide support.
"Any human being could be in the situation that they are in now," she said. "Heaven help us that we may not be, but if we are, I hope that kind caring people like Tulsans will be there to rescue us and welcome us."
Several Tulsans also voiced their support for the resolution before the council voted on it.
Craig Bryant, a retired state department foreign service officer who worked in Afghanistan in 2007, said Afghans in the area he worked were warm and welcoming to the members of his team. He said he was proud to urge the council to give the same welcoming treatment Afghans gave him and his team.
"Tulsa has a very deserving reputation as being a city that is open and welcoming to refugees," Bryant said. "This follows in that tradition."
Josh Starks, a former Army company commander who served in Afghanistan in 2011 and 2012, said he worked side by side with Afghans and watched many give their lives in support of the mission.
"A lot of them have sacrificed more than you can imagine," Starks said. "Their families have been damaged over and over again because of their work with us, the U.S. forces."
Starks said he hopes the refugees from Afghanistan can be welcomed and integrated into the Tulsa community.
A number of area and local organizations have already started the work of supporting Afghan refugees as they arrive in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
The Council on American Islamic Relations is working with Catholic Charities, the official refugee resettlement organization for Oklahoma, to ease refugees' transitions and provide opportunities for them, CAIR said in an email Wednesday.
A welcome kit including masks, a Quran, prayer rug and beads and more is given to each Afghan refugee upon arrival.
CAIR has also been providing donated food, clothing and other goods to refugees as they arrive, and are accepting monetary donations through their website: www.cairoklahoma.com.