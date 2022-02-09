Tulsa City Council not taking away public's ability to make comments, councilors assure public

The City Council is not taking away the public’s ability to make comments at meetings.

It’s still unclear why, but Councilor Jeannie Cue was bombarded with emails this week accusing the council of planning to do just that.

“Someone got the impression that we were voting on not allowing public comments. And so I have had, like Councilor (Jayme) Fowler, multiple calls on that,” Cue said during a council committee meeting Wednesday morning.

City Council rules state that public input is allowed on all regular council meeting agenda items with certain specified exceptions. Those exceptions include items listed under first reading — because the public will have the opportunity to comment on them upon second reading — public comments, or the mayor’s presentation of the budget. The budget is later subject to public hearings.

Public input is not allowed when an agenda item is continued from a previous meeting where public input was received.