Tulsa City Council not taking away public's ability to make comments, councilors assure public

The City Council is not taking away the public’s ability to make comments at meetings.
It’s still unclear why, but Councilor Jeannie Cue was bombarded with emails this week accusing the council of planning to do just that.
“Someone got the impression that we were voting on not allowing public comments. And so I have had, like Councilor (Jayme) Fowler, multiple calls on that,” Cue said during a council committee meeting Wednesday morning.
City Council rules state that public input is allowed on all regular council meeting agenda items with certain specified exceptions. Those exceptions include items listed under first reading — because the public will have the opportunity to comment on them upon second reading — public comments, or the mayor’s presentation of the budget. The budget is later subject to public hearings.
Public input is not allowed when an agenda item is continued from a previous meeting where public input was received.
The City Council also allows the public to make comments on matters not related to agenda matters during the “Public Comments” section of its regularly scheduled 5 p.m. Wednesday meetings. Individuals wishing to speak during the public comments portion of the meeting must sign up at City Hall by noon the previous Thursday.
The City Council has never discussed removing the public’s ability to comment at its Wednesday evening meetings, yet the issue appeared to gain traction on social media Wednesday.
Part of the frenzy was stirred up by U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer, who posted that councilors want “to remove the VOICE of the people” and encouraged the public to flood City Hall on Wednesday night to let “the wannabe tyrants know what WE think.”
The council’s longest-serving member, Phil Lakin, shot back with a Facebook post of his own.
“This is NOT correct, and the City Council is NOT considering any action like this, tonight or at any other time,” Lakin wrote. “Tonight, we are handling budget, easement and zoning items. This is a pretty typical agenda.
“We are also taking (not preventing) comments on any and all of these items …”
Lakin told the Tulsa World that the confusion appeared to be rooted in agenda item 3a, which is a hearing for the public to share its thoughts on potential City Charter amendments.
To read the City Council’s rules for public comments, go to tulsacouncil.org.