Tulsa City Council approves major reorganization of economic development procedures

City councilors on Wednesday approved a major overhaul of the city’s economic development apparatus.

In a 9-0 vote, councilors established the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity.

The reorganization merges the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, Tulsa Industrial Authority, Tulsa Parking Authority and the Economic Development Commission into a single, 13-member authority by amending and expanding TIA’s trust indenture.

City Economic Development Chief Kian Kamas said the consolidation will result in a more efficient and effective economic development process for both the city and those hoping to do business here.

“When you have so many doors to go through and the processes are complex, unless you are a seasoned professional who has been through it before, it’s hard to understand how you actually access all the tools,” Kamas said.

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity has as its stated mission promoting shared prosperity and racial equity. Kamas said that only makes sense given that Mayor G.T. Bynum has made addressing disparities in the city one of his primary goals throughout his time in office.

Economic development plays a key role in that work, Kamas said.