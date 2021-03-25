Tulsa churchgoer goes viral with 52 virtual weeks wearing a different 'Sunday best'

Lamar Burks said Wimberly was his first principal when he broke into teaching at Carver Middle School. Asked about Wimberly’s story going viral, Burks said: “I think this is her way of keeping the community focused and staying spiritually alert despite the pandemic that, in a way, has shut the world down. She showed that we can still go on with our lives, and she is doing it virtually — which is a great idea. As you can see, her message has traveled worldwide.”

Burks said Wimberly has saved a lot of souls and inspired many with a small gesture of love.

Bonus: The venture gave Wimberly an opportunity to showcase her collection of about 50 hats.

“One thing you have to recall, and I have to remind everybody, is because I am 82 years old, I did not just start this collection,” Wimberly said. “And I have been going to church all of my life. As years would go on, I would find something that I liked and just purchase it, so it just so happened that I had this collection and was able to (make use of the hats) during these 52 Sundays of my posting. But it’s a lifelong collection.”

A year is approximately 52 weeks. Wimberly suggested that fulfilling a yearlong commitment to dressing nicely for virtual services may have helped her story gain traction.