Tulsa Christmas Parade

Even when traffic flowed smoothly on the new freeways, cars were spending more time on crowded access roads and arterial streets. And in the long-term, daily commutes from the ’burbs didn’t get much faster.
As Sand Springs saw a 23% increase in transfer students, two transfers in Jenks that were denied due to capacity concerns made that district the subject of frustration with the limits of Senate Bill 783. #oklaed
Joseph Kennedy received a deferred sentence in 2012 after allegedly shooting a person he thought was stealing from his property. While investigating the recent killings of four men, investigators found another man who says Kennedy once shot him.
As Sand Springs saw a 23% increase in transfer students, two transfers in Jenks that were denied due to capacity concerns made that district the subject of frustration with the limits of Senate Bill 783. #oklaed