Tulsa Christmas Parade encourages spectators to take a joyride through downtown

The latest edition of the 94th annual Tulsa Christmas Parade has been described by some as a “reverse parade.”

That’s how Paul Ross, parade organizer and vice president of American Waste Control, relayed the feedback he’s received regarding what will be a distinctly different version of the downtown-based event this year.

Spectators will see many familiar sights involving floats, Santa Claus, musical acts and balloons lining the streets.

But the parade — like much of America — has been forced to adapt within the confines of a pandemic.

The parade’s overall theme, “A Christmas Joyride,” will be an innovative, first-of-its-kind, drive-through spectacular.

Instead of spectators crowding the curb to watch as the event rolls by, the parade route will instead be lined with the Christmas displays and performances from the parade entrants.