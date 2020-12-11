Tulsa Christmas Parade encourages spectators to take a joyride around downtown

The latest edition of the 94th annual Tulsa Christmas Parade has been described by some as a "reverse parade."
That's how Paul Ross, parade organizer and vice president of American Waste Control, relayed the feedback he's received regarding what will be a distinctly different version of the downtown-based event this year.
Spectators will see many familiar sights involving floats, Santa Claus, musical acts and balloons lining the streets.
But the parade — like much of America — has been forced to adapt within the confines of a pandemic.
The parade’s overall theme, "A Christmas Joyride," will be an innovative, first-of-its-kind, drive-through spectacular.
Instead of spectators crowding around to view the event, the parade route would be lined with the Christmas displays and performances from the parade entrants.
"We're basically going to have one single file line going down to Boston Avenue, which will be the public in the comfort safety of their own vehicles," Ross said. "Looking at the sights and sounds of the Christmas season, right there.
"You know I've heard one person compared it to Disney World except instead of riding in a tram, you're going to be in the safety of your own car."
The parade — which starts at noon and ends at 2 p.m. — will run along Boston Avenue from Seventh to Third streets. The line for vehicles waiting to drive through the parade will run along Boston, south of Seventh Street.
While many area and national Christmas parades have been canceled in reaction to continued spread of COVID-19, Tulsa organizers devised plans and ideas to hold the annual gathering in a safe and fun manner.
"You know, it was challenging and the pressure was on because Tulsa the Christmas Parade -- we're an award winning parade," said Ross. "I think the pressure was on for us to come up with something innovative.
"Jessica Bulow, our great (parade) director, came up with this great innovative idea to keep everyone safe. It's also good for the community to get in the spirit of Christmas. That's what this is about ... to bring the community together in the spirit of love, joy and peace."
