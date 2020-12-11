Tulsa Christmas Parade encourages spectators to take a joyride around downtown

"You know I've heard one person compared it to Disney World except instead of riding in a tram, you're going to be in the safety of your own car."

The parade — which starts at noon and ends at 2 p.m. — will run along Boston Avenue from Seventh to Third streets. The line for vehicles waiting to drive through the parade will run along Boston, south of Seventh Street.

While many area and national Christmas parades have been canceled in reaction to continued spread of COVID-19, Tulsa organizers devised plans and ideas to hold the annual gathering in a safe and fun manner.

"You know, it was challenging and the pressure was on because Tulsa the Christmas Parade -- we're an award winning parade," said Ross. "I think the pressure was on for us to come up with something innovative.

"Jessica Bulow, our great (parade) director, came up with this great innovative idea to keep everyone safe. It's also good for the community to get in the spirit of Christmas. That's what this is about ... to bring the community together in the spirit of love, joy and peace."

