Tulsa Christmas parade announces new theme

  • Updated
Tulsa Christmas Parade (copy)

Members of Talk of Tulsa perform under the direction of Santa Claus during last year's Tulsa Christmas Parade. This year's addition of the annual downtown event steps off at 11 a.m. Dec. 10.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

The Tulsa Christmas Parade Committee on Tuesday announced "Art Deco the Halls" as its new theme to celebrate the city's rich history of architectural style dating back to the 1920's.

The Tulsa Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. and begins in front of the PSO building on Sixth Street between Cincinnati and Detroit avenues.

Sponsored by American Waste Control, the annual downtown parade is free to attend. Entries are open for organizations that would like to participate and applications are available at www.TulsaChristmasParade.com.

Jessica Gullo, director of the Tulsa Christmas Parade, said in a news release that the theme is a celebration of tradition.

"In the 1920s, Tulsa was in a booming era of prosperity, and Art Deco buildings became a sign of the creativity of city’s founders, as well as a way of using that prosperity to paint a beautiful landscape in our own downtown," Gullo said.

"These beautiful buildings are a lasting legacy for us to enjoy today. Now, nearly 100 years later, we will pass by many of the same buildings our parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents, waited in front of with anticipation throughout the years. We will celebrate our city’s architectural art with a theme of ‘Art Deco the Halls’ and want to invite local businesses, churches, and community groups to join us with their own floats dazzling with Christmas-themed, Art Deco motifs."

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

