Tulsa Child Abuse Network begins work on $9 million expansion

Tulsa’s Child Abuse Network broke ground Thursday on a $9 million expansion that will double the number of victims it can help, a goal the organization has been pursuing for more than a decade.

The current facility serves 200 children a month but was designed to handle only half that, officials said. The project will expand and rehabilitate a 35,000-square-foot building that once housed University of Oklahoma Physicians and now sits on a campus that Child Abuse Network shares with the Family Safety Center near 28th Street and Sheridan Road.

“What we’ll be able to do in this building more effectively is stop the hurt and start the healing,” said Maura Guten, CEO of the Child Abuse Network.

Discussions about the building project date back at least to 2007, when the existing facility was already overcrowded, officials said.

The Child Abuse Network itself started in 1988, when it became the first organization of its kind in Oklahoma to bring law enforcement, therapists, social workers, doctors and other officials together under one roof to help victims of abuse and neglect.

“CAN offers hope when there is none,” said Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart, a Child Abuse Network board member. “They overcome despair. CAN is the organization that offers help to those who can’t get it anywhere else.”

Funding includes $1 million from the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, $750,000 from the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies and $750,000 from the Morningcrest Healthcare Foundation. Individuals, small foundations and CAN’s own board of directors have pledged more than $800,000.

The Child Abuse Network has a $750,000 goal for its “Superhero Summer” fundraising campaign, asking Tulsa businesses to host family-friendly, one-day camps, workshops and other events with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the building project.

Among other improvements, the construction will increase the number of waiting areas from three to 11, allowing families more privacy, officials said. The new facility will also add seven more forensic interview rooms to ensure that properly equipped rooms are available when needed. And the added space will also allow the Child Abuse Network to offer onsite therapy for the first time, officials said.

<&rule>

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Don’t call me vintage

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.