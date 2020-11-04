Tulsa charities need massive help with Thanksgiving food drives

The COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact will exponentially increase the need for charitable help this Thanksgiving, according to Tulsa charities that are gearing up for an especially demanding holiday season.

“The need here is staggering,” said the Rev. Steve Whitaker, president and senior pastor for the John 3:16 Mission.

His group will need 44 tons of food and more than 5,000 turkeys to fill Thanksgiving baskets this year, Whitaker said.

“This year the pandemic has increased the needs of everyday people who have never needed our help before,” he said. “If you have kept your job and your home this year, this holiday season you have an opportunity to demonstrate your gratitude.”

It remains to be seen how the pandemic will affect charitable giving. At least during the early months of the crisis, most American households continued to make charitable donations at the same level as before the virus, according to a recent nationwide study from the University of Indiana.

Researchers, however, didn’t have enough data to draw any conclusions about charitable giving in more recent months. But even if charitable giving remains at the same level, it won’t be enough to meet rising needs, officials say.