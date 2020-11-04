 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa charities need massive help with Thanksgiving food drives

Tulsa charities need massive help with Thanksgiving food drives

{{featured_button_text}}
Free Thanksgiving

Turkeys are sliced for serving at John 3:16 Mission for Thanksgiving dinners.

 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file

The COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact will exponentially increase the need for charitable help this Thanksgiving, according to Tulsa charities that are gearing up for an especially demanding holiday season.

“The need here is staggering,” said the Rev. Steve Whitaker, president and senior pastor for the John 3:16 Mission.

His group will need 44 tons of food and more than 5,000 turkeys to fill Thanksgiving baskets this year, Whitaker said.

“This year the pandemic has increased the needs of everyday people who have never needed our help before,” he said. “If you have kept your job and your home this year, this holiday season you have an opportunity to demonstrate your gratitude.”

It remains to be seen how the pandemic will affect charitable giving. At least during the early months of the crisis, most American households continued to make charitable donations at the same level as before the virus, according to a recent nationwide study from the University of Indiana.

Researchers, however, didn’t have enough data to draw any conclusions about charitable giving in more recent months. But even if charitable giving remains at the same level, it won’t be enough to meet rising needs, officials say.

“The need for shelter, help with past due bills, and holiday assistance,” said Maj. Mark Harwell, area commander for the Salvation Army Tulsa Metro Area Command, “is at a high level due to the negative impacts of the ongoing pandemic on those who are homeless and struggling area households.”

John 3:16 will distribute Thanksgiving food baskets Nov. 23-25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the mission’s Family & Youth Center, 2027 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. In addition, the mission will serve a sit-down Thanksgiving banquet for the homeless at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at New Life Hall, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.

Featured video

Gallery: COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

Thanksgiving Food Drives

The John 3:16 Mission will collect frozen turkeys and nonperishable food at the following locations:

Nov. 7

Reasors: 3825 S. Highway 97, Sand Springs

Reasors: 11116 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby

Reasors: 7114 S. Sheridan Road

Reasors: 11005 E. 41st St.

Reasors: 446 S. Elm St., Jenks

Nov. 11

Reasors: 3915 S. Peoria Ave.

Nov. 14

Reasors: 11815 E. 86th St. N., Owasso

Reasors: 11550 N. 135th E. Ave. Owasso

Reasors: 1100 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow

Reasors: 4909 E. 41st St. Tulsa

Reasors: 2500 N. Oklahoma 66, Catoosa

Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market: 12912 E. 86th St. N., Owasso

Nov. 21

Walmart Neighborhood Market: 12912 E. 86th St. N., Owasso

Walmart Neighborhood Market: 1770 S. Elm Place, Broken Arrow

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News