Tulsa Changemakers launching second annual $9.18 campaign for Tulsa schools

Tulsa Changemakers is launching its second annual $9.18 Campaign, where they are asking supporters to donate at least $9.18 before Sept. 18 for Tulsa school community programs.
Money raised is aimed empower over 350 students from more than 35 schools across Tulsa Public and Union Public Schools to launch more than 70 community projects.
The donation drive begins Sunday and runs through Sept. 18.
Donations can be made at www.tulsachangemakers.org/donate.
For the last five years, Changemakers, a program of Leadership Tulsa, has been committed to supporting young people in identifying community strengths and challenges, listening for input from a broad range of stakeholders, and taking action, the group said in a news release.
Past Changemaker projects include a peer-to-peer mentoring program spearheaded by a cohort at Springdale Elementary, a cultural diversity night at Hale High School, and a mental health support website at Tulsa Honor Academy.
Tulsa Changemakers will launch a youth-led philanthropy program, pilot an intergenerational community organizing effort, and assist in the development of various youth voice initiatives with local organizations.
"Each donation of at least $9.18 brings us closer to a future where Tulsa is a model city for youth-driven impact," the organization said.
Launched in 2016, the mission of Tulsa Changemakers is to empower promising youth leaders to drive positive impact in Tulsa.
Tulsa Changemakers runs an after-school youth leadership development and action program as well as various programs throughout the city that empower elementary, middle, and high school students to make change in their schools and communities.