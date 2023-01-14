Tulsa Chamber formally releases legislative agenda

Education and workforce development, economic development programs and infrastructure figure heavily in the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s OneVoice legislative agenda formally announced Friday.

OneVoice is a collaborative lobbying effort led by the Tulsa Chamber that also includes more than 75 chambers of commerce, municipalities, counties and economic development organizations throughout northeastern Oklahoma.

The agenda is split evenly into 15 state and 15 federal priorities divided among three subcategories under each.

State priorities include unspecified legislative support for the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Cluster, a private and public coalition that won a $38 million federal grant late last year to develop a hub for unmanned aircraft development and manufacturing.

The chamber also wants more money for the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology, commonly known as OCAST, the technology research and development arm of state government.

Other priorities include continued support for several state and federal business incentives, allowing open virtual meetings, more money for common and higher education and workforce training programs, and reform of federal student aid programs and immigration laws.

Perhaps surprisingly, the agenda also urges implementation of online voter registration, which Oklahoma authorized in 2015 but has never gotten off the drawing board.

Infrastructure priorities include completion of work on the Arkansas River levee system, improvements to the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System and finishing the transition of the U.S. 412 corridor into the interstate highway system.

