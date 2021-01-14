Tulsa businessman Arlo DeKraai joins Drillers ownership group

Although Tulsa businessman Arlo DeKraai is a lifelong baseball fan, being an owner of a professional team was never on his radar screen until recently.
On Thursday, the Tulsa Drillers announced that DeKraai has purchased a “significant minority share” in the Texas League franchise. Drillers co-chairmen Dale and Jeff Hubbard will remain as majority owners. This is the first change in the Drillers’ ownership since the Hubbard family bought out then-majority owner Chuck Lamson in late 2010.
“He (DeKraai) will be a great addition to the Drillers ownership group,” Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said.
DeKraai, a Tulsa resident since 1973, and the Drillers are familiar with each other. He was the chairman of the construction committee during the building of the Drillers’ home ballpark, ONEOK Field, which opened in 2010. He later was chairman of the Tulsa Stadium Trust, the owner of ONEOK Field.
“I wasn’t looking to do this,” DeKraai said. “If I hadn’t had the legacy and history with the Stadium Trust and working with the Hubbards and Mike and his team there’s no way I would have been interested at all.
“I invested in the community and the Drillers being such an integral part of that is why I did it. I don’t need to own a major or minor league baseball team but with my personal investment in the community this just worked.”
So why now? The Drillers, as was the case with all other minor league franchises when the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID, took a financial loss and as a result looked to strengthen their ownership situation.
“The Hubbards and I have maintained this personal relationship since we built it (ONEOK Field),” DeKraai said. “I think that timing just worked with the economic downturn and they needed some financial stability, and they have always wanted some local ownership aspect. It probably wouldn’t have happened if COVID had not been here.”
Melega said that it might have occurred eventually, although COVID “might have accelerated it from the Hubbards’ perspective.”
“Ever since the first day that I got to meet Arlo and with his involvement with the Stadium Trust, we hit it off – and then when he was the chairman of the Stadium Trust we had opportunities to work together,” Melega said. “So if there was ever going to be a nonfamily member to come into the ownership group of the Hubbards, he’s the perfect guy. When Dale and Jeff were looking and they asked me who they should talk to, I called Arlo, he was the first one we called, and he’s the one who ended up buying in, so it was a match made in heaven and it was meant to be.”
DeKraai, 72, is the chairman of the board of energy infrastructure firm InServ (Integrated Services Co. LLC). He has frequently attended Drillers games for 40 years – dating back to when they played at Expo Square, where he lived only six blocks away – and has been a club-seat, season-ticket holder since ONEOK Field opened. His DeKraai and Associates office is across the street from the ballpark.
Going back to the 1980s, DeKraai was impressed by the Hubbards’ father, Went, who was the Drillers’ majority owner for nearly 20 years until 2006.
“I remember when our kids and family got bigger, we started going to the Drillers games and it was a big deal,” DeKraai said. “And then I met Went Hubbard, and you would see him there just casually picking up trash and welcoming people -- that was impressive. He set the culture and tone of ownership. His legacy in building that team and his history, it is so impressive.
“So you’ve got the gold culture he set out there and why wouldn’t you gravitate to that?”
Dale Hubbard said in a press release, “We are excited to have Arlo become a part of our team. Arlo has a love for baseball and the city of Tulsa and is a great addition for the Drillers. Jeff and I look forward to working with him for many years.”
Hubbard added, “Jeff and I take our roles as stewards of Tulsa’s professional baseball team very seriously. For over 100 years, so many people, including our father, have worked so hard to keep Tulsa’s baseball teams operating successfully, and it is our intention, as well as Arlo’s, to make sure that future Tulsa generations will have the opportunity to enjoy the great game of baseball in our city.”
DeKraai’s baseball roots run deep to growing up in Brookings, South Dakota, where he watched his father play as a third baseman for the Brandt Braves in a Sunday community league. DeKraai’s favorite major league team was the Minnesota Twins, who this year will likely have a team in the Texas League for the first time as they have extended an affiliation invitation to Wichita.
“Once a year we would go to a Twins game,” DeKraai said. “We’d watch Tony Oliva, Harmon Killebrew. It was a 5- or 6-hour trip each way.”
DeKraai has fond memories of his junior year in high school when the Twins won the American League pennant and played the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series although the Dodgers eventually prevailed in seven games. Now DeKraai will be an owner for a team that has been affiliated with the current world champion Dodgers since the 2015 season. The Drillers recently received an invitation from the Dodgers to remain as their Double-A affiliate for the next 10 years.
Melega said one of the “silver linings” of 2020 was ONEOK Field being used for more than baseball and soccer. The venue was used for early voting for the Nov. 3 election.
“We are going to be more of a community asset because we’ve learned how to be more of a community asset,” Melega said. “If they need vaccination sites, we’re pursuing that if they want us. We’re not just there for sporting events, we’re there for the community.”
And that was a factor in DeKraai purchasing a minority stake in the Drillers.
“We’re not just a ballpark and that’s exciting,” DeKraai said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for all of us with the development downtown to make the stadium a more integral part of the community and I want to help with that.”