Tulsa businessman Arlo DeKraai joins Drillers ownership group

So why now? The Drillers, as was the case with all other minor league franchises when the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID, took a financial loss and as a result looked to strengthen their ownership situation.

“The Hubbards and I have maintained this personal relationship since we built it (ONEOK Field),” DeKraai said. “I think that timing just worked with the economic downturn and they needed some financial stability, and they have always wanted some local ownership aspect. It probably wouldn’t have happened if COVID had not been here.”

Melega said that it might have occurred eventually, although COVID “might have accelerated it from the Hubbards’ perspective.”

“Ever since the first day that I got to meet Arlo and with his involvement with the Stadium Trust, we hit it off – and then when he was the chairman of the Stadium Trust we had opportunities to work together,” Melega said. “So if there was ever going to be a nonfamily member to come into the ownership group of the Hubbards, he’s the perfect guy. When Dale and Jeff were looking and they asked me who they should talk to, I called Arlo, he was the first one we called, and he’s the one who ended up buying in, so it was a match made in heaven and it was meant to be.”