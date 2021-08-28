Tulsa braces for courthouse rush after eviction moratorium ruled unlawful by Supreme Court

“If Congress doesn’t act,” said Eric Hallett, a Legal Aid attorney who works with Tulsa tenants free of charge, “we will see another rush to file eviction cases.”

Several Tulsa agencies worked together to open an “evictions hub” in early August, when local officials thought the moratorium had ended for good. Located at the Iron Gate soup kitchen, directly across the street from the downtown courthouse where eviction cases are heard, the hub offers a one-stop location where tenants can find several types of help, including free legal advice.

Perhaps most importantly, the hub can help tenants sign up for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which can pay overdue rent for them if their landlords agree to cooperate.

“If you receive a court summons,” Hallett said, “you must go to court. You should show up an hour early so you can access the services at the hub.”

At the very least, attorneys can get more time for evicted tenants to find new places to live.

“Tenants who don’t go to court will not get extra time to move,” Hallett said.