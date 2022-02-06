Tulsa Botanic Garden to break ground on $4 million Liberty Garden

Tulsa Botanic Garden officials are set to break ground this month on a $4 million Liberty Garden, thanks in big part to a recent donation.

Construction on the half-acre garden, to be located on the east side of the property’s lake on an existing peninsula, will officially begin Feb. 24, with an estimated timeline of 10 months.

Officials announced last week that a major donation had been received, clearing the way to begin the project.

“We are extremely grateful to the Stanford family for their wonderful gift and vision for this patriotic garden,” Tulsa Botanic Garden CEO Chuck Lamson said. “The Liberty Garden will be a great addition to the continuing growth of the Tulsa Botanic Garden.”

The Stanford Family Liberty Garden, as it will be known, will be adjacent to the previously announced Bumgarner Family Lotus Pool and will be built in conjunction with it. The pool is projected for completion in mid-2023.

The Liberty Garden’s focal point will be an American flag flown at the south end of a large rectangular lawn. The flag plinth will feature decorative masonry and perforated metal panels that will glow at night.