The Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority, which oversees operations at Expo Square, voted 4-0 Thursday to authorize its chairwoman to negotiate the sale of the Sky Ride.

The popular attraction has been part of the Tulsa State Fair since 1965.

GT Amusement Service Company was the only firm to bid on the ride. The bid was $175,000, Expo Square officials said. The company, which has offices in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, also offered to cover the cost of removing the ride from the fairgrounds.

Expo Square officials announced last year that they were closing the ride because it had become too expensive to operate and maintain. The last time it was operational at the Tulsa State Fair was in 2019.

The Sky Ride was built by Swiss manufacturer Von Roll, according to a 2019 Tulsa World article. At the time, it was believed that the Sky Ride was one of just 15 or fewer operating in the country.

It debuted at the Tulsa State Fair on Sept. 14, 1965, when G.C. Parker, president of the Tulsa Exposition and Fair Co., took the first ride. Other test-drivers followed Parker in 12-second intervals.

The ride opened to fairgoers Oct. 1 of that year.

