Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative seeks healthy, dignified births for marginalized mothers

Marginalized mothers in Tulsa now have a network of support to turn to as they navigate pregnancy, birth and the care of an infant.
The Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative, a program of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, aims to reduce maternal health disparities among Black and Indigenous women, justice-involved women and teen mothers.
“When we think about maternal health, there shouldn’t be disparities that exist among racial and ethnic groups," Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative Executive Director LaBrisa Williams said.
In the United States, Black and Indigenous women are three times more likely to die from childbirth or childbirth-related complications than their white counterparts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Oklahoma, Black women account for 10% of births statewide but make up more than 22% of all maternal deaths, Williams said.
“As a result of historic mistreatment and racism, Black people and communities of color justifiably do not have full trust in the health care system," Williams said. "Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative is working to address concerns and disrupt systems for change."
The initiative has been operating on a standalone basis for about six months after William's community-based doula program grew out of YWCA Tulsa.
Traditional doulas — women who support and guide an expecting mother through pregnancy, labor and delivery — come with a price tag upward of $1,000, Williams said, which could account for maybe two visits before birth, presence during labor and perhaps two visits postpartum.
"We've seen that a lot of communities of color have interest in doula services, but they have challenges in finding a doula who looks like them and who understands their culture," Williams said. "We want to make sure that people who want a doula can have a doula."
The initiative's community-based doula program, the first in Oklahoma, provides doulas who look like and understand the women they serve free of charge. And their involvement comes with a high level of support.
"We're talking once-a-week prenatal visits," Williams said. "They're really just there to support mom."
Doulas can work with expecting mothers to create a birthing plan, prep partners for delivery and advocate for mothers in the delivery room, which sometimes means making sure their wishes are adhered to not only by medical professionals but also by family.
Post-birth, community doulas visit families two to three times a week to assist with sleep adjustments and breast-feeding issues, Williams said.
The services extend to first-time mothers and repeat mothers, Williams said, for "every pregnancy looks different."
Williams said the nonprofit employs four full-time doulas who have served about 43 families in the past six months, some of whom they continue to serve. They plan to hire more and train others who may or may not be accepted into full-time service after training.
"We make sure doulas we employ have shared lived experiences" with the communities TBEI seeks to reach, Williams said. In effect, a justice-involved expecting mother should be matched with a formerly justice-involved doula who has graduated from the program.
Many referrals for the doula program come from Strong Tomorrows, which works closely with the Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative to provide guidance and support for expectant teen mothers and parents to continue their studies and work toward graduating, according to a news release.
“Strong Tomorrows offers one-on-one case management for participating students, and being able to offer Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative as an additional resource has made such a difference,” said Joya Cleveland, program manager of Strong Tomorrows at Tulsa Public Schools.
“We are able to provide well-rounded guidance for these students and aid in preparing them as mothers by offering the support they need to continue their education.”
By 2023, the initiative and its partners expect to have served an estimated 700 women in Tulsa.
At least 565 women will receive doula services, 90 will receive training to become community-based doulas, and 100 experiencing chronic illnesses will receive preconception education to prepare them for pregnancy. Additionally, 50 Tulsa-based health care professionals will receive training and resources.
Williams, a former GKFF Maternal Child Health Fellow, said she's excited to see the community move toward equity, which acknowledges past hurts but fixes them for the future and allows people to move forward.
She never imagined she'd be leading quite an effort, but the doula program unveiled a huge need in the community, she said.
"I'm grateful GKFF was able to see that need," she said. "We want to see birth equity here in Tulsa."