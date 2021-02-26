Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative seeks healthy, dignified births for marginalized mothers

The services extend to first-time mothers and repeat mothers, Williams said, for "every pregnancy looks different."

Williams said the nonprofit employs four full-time doulas who have served about 43 families in the past six months, some of whom they continue to serve. They plan to hire more and train others who may or may not be accepted into full-time service after training.

"We make sure doulas we employ have shared lived experiences" with the communities TBEI seeks to reach, Williams said. In effect, a justice-involved expecting mother should be matched with a formerly justice-involved doula who has graduated from the program.

Many referrals for the doula program come from Strong Tomorrows, which works closely with the Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative to provide guidance and support for expectant teen mothers and parents to continue their studies and work toward graduating, according to a news release.

“Strong Tomorrows offers one-on-one case management for participating students, and being able to offer Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative as an additional resource has made such a difference,” said Joya Cleveland, program manager of Strong Tomorrows at Tulsa Public Schools.