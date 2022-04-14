Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative raises awareness of Black maternal health

Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative is hosting events to raise awareness of Oklahoma’s high rate of pregnancy-related deaths, especially for women of color.

Black Maternal Health Week is an initiative started by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance. The week is nationally recognized April 11-17 to raise awareness of disparities and to advocate for solutions that provide safer birth experiences for Black women, according to a Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative news release.

Black women experience pregnancy-related deaths and preventable maternal deaths at three times the rate of white women, the release states.

The Tulsa initiative is hosting free events during Black Maternal Health Week to raise awareness about the physical and mental health of Black mothers and what Tulsans can do to improve childbirth outcomes, the release says.

Recent data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that Black women account for 10% of the births statewide but make up over 22% of all maternal deaths, according to the release.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law Tuesday that makes performing an abortion illegal unless in the case of a medical emergency. The law could result in women being unable to take action early in a pregnancy to prevent potential adverse effects, including maternal mortality.

Oklahoma ranks 40th in maternal health with a higher live-birth mortality rate than the national average, according to the news release.

“Across the country and especially in Oklahoma, Black people face disproportionately higher risk during pregnancy and childbirth,” said LaBrisa Williams, the initiative's executive director.

“These racial disparities are indicative of long-standing racial inequity in health care. At TBEI, we work to address this inequity and provide the support needed for families in Tulsa to have healthy births with dignity.”

The Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative is a program of the George Kaiser Family Foundation that aims to reduce maternal health disparities among Black and Indigenous women, justice-involved women and teen mothers.

