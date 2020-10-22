Tulsa, BA to hold prescription drug take-back events Saturday

Tulsa and Broken Arrow are holding prescription drug take-back events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse,” the city of Tulsa said in a news release.

In Tulsa and Sand Springs, expired or unwanted prescription drugs can be dropped off at the following locations:

Reasor’s, 7114 S. Sheridan Road

Reasor’s, 4909 E. 41st St.

Reasor’s, 3915 S. Peoria Ave.

Walgreens, 1438 N. Lewis Ave.

The M.e.t. Recycling Center, 3495 S. Sheridan Road

Sand Springs Police Department, 602 W. Morrow Road, Sand Springs

For more information, call 918-595-4475.

In Broken Arrow, people can take unwanted or expired prescription drugs to Walmart, 1300 E. Albany (61st) St.

No syringes, inhalers or liquids will be accepted at any of the sites.

Saturday’s event is the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s 19th nationwide event, Broken Arrow police said in a news release.