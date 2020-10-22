Tulsa, BA to hold prescription drug take-back events Saturday

Tulsa and Broken Arrow are holding prescription drug take-back events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse,” the city of Tulsa said in a news release.
In Tulsa and Sand Springs, expired or unwanted prescription drugs can be dropped off at the following locations:
Reasor’s, 7114 S. Sheridan Road
Reasor’s, 4909 E. 41st St.
Reasor’s, 3915 S. Peoria Ave.
Walgreens, 1438 N. Lewis Ave.
The M.e.t. Recycling Center, 3495 S. Sheridan Road
Sand Springs Police Department, 602 W. Morrow Road, Sand Springs
For more information, call 918-595-4475.
In Broken Arrow, people can take unwanted or expired prescription drugs to Walmart, 1300 E. Albany (61st) St.
No syringes, inhalers or liquids will be accepted at any of the sites.
Saturday’s event is the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s 19th nationwide event, Broken Arrow police said in a news release.
Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.
The DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010, the release said.
In addition to Saturday’s event, unwanted prescription drugs also are accepted at Tulsa Police Division headquarters and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office any time of the year.
