Tulsa attorney to face trial on rape allegation

A Tulsa attorney will face trial on a rape allegation, a judge decided Monday.

Jeffrey Price Krigel, 35, was charged with one count of first-degree rape last year on allegations he raped a woman while she was unconscious and therefore unable to legally consent.

Krigel posted bond shortly after his June 2021 arrest and was present out of custody in Tulsa County District Court this week for his hearing before Harmon County Associate District Court Judge W. Mike Warren.

Krigel's case was passed to the Wagoner County District Attorney's Office due to his Tulsa ties, and Wagoner County Managing Assistant District Attorney John Bennett called one witness to the stand during the hearing: the victim.

The woman testified that she went to Krigel's house April 29, 2021, after he wouldn't answer her phone calls.

She and Krigel had been involved in a long-term, on-and-off relationship during which she lived with him, she said, but they were broken up the evening she went to find him.

Catching him on a jog through his neighborhood near Union Avenue and Archer Street, the woman said Krigel agreed to talk with her in his backyard.

She said Krigel went inside at some point to get glasses of water and gave her one that she drank, and from then on she doesn't remember anything until she woke up alone on his couch with most of her clothes off about 2:30 a.m. the next morning.

Going home immediately to sleep, the woman testified that later that day she realized her menstrual cup was missing and she had vaginal tearing. Upon being asked, Krigel affirmed that they had sex and he gave her the menstrual cup back, she said. He also told her that they had gone out for dinner and drinks at a couple of restaurants, she testified.

The woman said that she didn't report her concerns to the police or a medical professional until a few days later, which Krigel's attorney, Brecken Wagner, asserted was out of line with what she knew to be proper protocol from her training as a previous volunteer for a crime victim hotline.

Warren scheduled Krigel for arraignment next month with an unchanged bond.

Despite Krigel's single charge, Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit Lt. Darin Ehrenrich said during a news conference upon Krigel's arrest that police were treating Krigel's case as one of a serial offender due to a monthlong investigation that yielded at least six women who accused Krigel of sexual assaults dating to 2005.

Krigel filed a lawsuit against Ehrenrich, the state's case agent, earlier this year alleging defamation and another claiming conspiracy between his alleged victim and another woman.