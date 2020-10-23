Tulsa at USF: Everything you need to know in four downs

First down: Story of the game

Hurricane delivers complete game

After struggling in first quarters in the previous two games, the TU offense needed only four plays and 65 seconds to catch fire. By halftime, the Hurricane had racked up close to 300 yards and was able to cruise for most of the second half.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

USF offense vs. TU's shorthanded defense

Despite being down four starters, the Hurricane was consistently disruptive, totaling eight tackles for lost yardage, forcing two fumbles and scoring on an interception. The Bulls used four quarterbacks and finished with 183 passing yards.

Third down: Game MVP

RB Deneric Prince

A transfer from Texas A&M, Prince rushed 15 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He scored on a 62-yard run in the third quarter after USF got within eight points.