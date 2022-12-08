Tulsa-area volunteers load, ship thousands of pounds of medical supplies to Ukraine

Volunteers load a truck with medical supplies at the Rotary Club's Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Maryna White (left) and Lilia Yeromenko stack boxes of medical supplies into a truck to send to Ukraine on Thursday in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Stan Young, president of the District 6110 Rotary Club, carries boxes to load a truck with medical supplies for Ukraine.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
V.J. Lively (center) uses a forklift to load a truck with medical supplies for Ukraine.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
V.J. Lively (right) and Stan Young of the District 6110 Rotary Club stack boxes to send to Ukraine.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Nina Krasas (left) of New York pushed a gurney loaded with supplies with Stan Young to load a truck with medical supplies for Ukraine.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
V.J. Lively uses a forklift to load a truck with medical supplies at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Maryna White, bottom right, and Lilia Yerdmekno stack boxes of medical supplies into a truck at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
V.J. Lively uses a forklift to load a truck with medical supplies at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Volunteers guide a hospital bed tacked with medical supplies into a waiting truck at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Olga Randolph takes boxes from other volunteers to load a truck with medical supplies at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Maryna White of Tulsa carries a box of medical supplies on to a waiting truck at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
V.J. Lively uses a forklift to load a truck with medical supplies at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Volunteers load a truck with medical supplies at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
V.J. Lively pushes a bed with medical supplies onto a truck at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Volunteers Lilia Yerdmekno, left, and Pavel Lobyntsev load a truck with medical supplies at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Lilia Yerdmekno of Tulsa pushes a surgical table with supplies onto a truck at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Olga Randolph speaks with Tom Upshaw while loading a truck with medical supplies at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Olga Randolph takes boxes from other volunteers to load a truck with medical supplies at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Pavel Lobyntsev, center right, and Clay Langley, president of the board of directors at Medical Supplies Network, stack medical supplies inside a truck at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
From the day the war began earlier this year, not an hour has passed that Ukraine has not been on Lilia Yeromenko’s mind.
“I feel so bad that I am here,” said the Tulsan, who immigrated nine years ago.
“My mom, the rest of my family, my friends — they are still there.”
On Thursday, though, Yeromenko got to feel a little better, knowing that what she was doing was going to directly serve her homeland.
“I couldn’t not come. This is crucial for my soul,” she said, as she helped load another box of medical supplies bound for Ukraine.
Yeromenko was one of several volunteers, many with ties to Ukraine, who gathered at Medical Supplies Network Inc., just east of Yale Avenue and 11th Street, in Tulsa Thursday morning to fill up a shipping container with medical supplies for transport to the war-torn country.
A Rotary Club-led charitable effort, MSNI collects and provides free medical equipment and supplies to those in need both locally and worldwide.
Each month, thousands of pounds of medical supplies are shipped somewhere in the world from the project’s Tulsa warehouse at 1123 S. Erie Ave.
That included a previous shipment to Ukraine of around 120,000 blankets, officials said.
Natalie Ashenfelter drove down from Bartlesville on Thursday after word spread among Oklahoma Ukrainians on social media about the need for volunteers.
A native of Odessa, Ukraine, she moved to the U.S. three years ago after getting married.
“Almost every day we are talking to family members (in Ukraine); we are sending money,” Ashenfelter said.
Of the effort Thursday, it’s hard to express how grateful she is that “somebody is doing this for Ukraine,” she said.
The shipment, at around 12,000 pounds, included everything from hospital beds, gurneys and IV poles to surgical masks and hand sanitizer.
Items were donated by Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa and hospitals in Lawton, Idabel and other parts of the state.
From the U.S., the shipment will go to Poland and then on to Ukraine, where Rotary members there will make sure it gets to where it’s most needed.
V.J. Lively, MSNI operations director, led the loading effort, working to make sure every nook and cranny of the container was filled.
“We try to do everything we can to give them everything we possibly can,” he said.
“I don’t like” leaving any packing space, Lively added. “A space may be small, but if I can put another surgical pack in it, I will. The surgical pack to us is worth $10, but to (the Ukrainians) it’s a life.”
Working alongside Lively was volunteer Olga Randolph. A Tulsan and native of Russia, Randolph is active with Tulsa Global Alliance, she said, and has a lot of local friends from Ukraine.
“I’m following the situation there very closely,” she said. “I’m just completely devastated with everything that’s going on. It’s absolutely atrocious what’s happening.”
No one on hand Thursday traveled further to be there than Ukraine native Nina Krasas. A resident of New York, she was in Tulsa visiting family when her daughter saw the call for volunteers on social media.
Krasas, who immigrated 25 years ago, has followed the war from afar, she said, devastated by the photos she’s seen and the stories she’s heard from cousins, including ones about Russian atrocities.
“I am always crying about (the situation in Ukraine),” she said, apologizing for the tears filling her eyes.
Cathy Webster, Rotary district governor, thanked the volunteers for their efforts.
“This is going exactly where it’s going to be used,” she said.
Webster added: “This is the expression of being a Rotarian. You can care for others, but you have to show it. And sometimes it takes a little bit of work.”
Featured video:
Photos: Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Tulsa’s inaugural Humanitarian of the Year Award ceremony
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Even when traffic flowed smoothly on the new freeways, cars were spending more time on crowded access roads and arterial streets. And in the long-term, daily commutes from the ’burbs didn’t get much faster.
As Sand Springs saw a 23% increase in transfer students, two transfers in Jenks that were denied due to capacity concerns made that district the subject of frustration with the limits of Senate Bill 783. #oklaed
Joseph Kennedy received a deferred sentence in 2012 after allegedly shooting a person he thought was stealing from his property. While investigating the recent killings of four men, investigators found another man who says Kennedy once shot him.
As Sand Springs saw a 23% increase in transfer students, two transfers in Jenks that were denied due to capacity concerns made that district the subject of frustration with the limits of Senate Bill 783. #oklaed
Maryna White, bottom right, and Lilia Yerdmekno stack boxes of medical supplies into a truck at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Volunteers guide a hospital bed tacked with medical supplies into a waiting truck at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Olga Randolph takes boxes from other volunteers to load a truck with medical supplies at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Maryna White of Tulsa carries a box of medical supplies on to a waiting truck at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Volunteers Lilia Yerdmekno, left, and Pavel Lobyntsev load a truck with medical supplies at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Lilia Yerdmekno of Tulsa pushes a surgical table with supplies onto a truck at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Olga Randolph speaks with Tom Upshaw while loading a truck with medical supplies at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Olga Randolph takes boxes from other volunteers to load a truck with medical supplies at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Pavel Lobyntsev, center right, and Clay Langley, president of the board of directors at Medical Supplies Network, stack medical supplies inside a truck at the Rotary Club District 6110 Medical Supplies Network warehouse to send to Ukraine on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.