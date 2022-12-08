Tulsa-area volunteers load, ship thousands of pounds of medical supplies to Ukraine

From the day the war began earlier this year, not an hour has passed that Ukraine has not been on Lilia Yeromenko’s mind.

“I feel so bad that I am here,” said the Tulsan, who immigrated nine years ago.

“My mom, the rest of my family, my friends — they are still there.”

On Thursday, though, Yeromenko got to feel a little better, knowing that what she was doing was going to directly serve her homeland.

“I couldn’t not come. This is crucial for my soul,” she said, as she helped load another box of medical supplies bound for Ukraine.

Yeromenko was one of several volunteers, many with ties to Ukraine, who gathered at Medical Supplies Network Inc., just east of Yale Avenue and 11th Street, in Tulsa Thursday morning to fill up a shipping container with medical supplies for transport to the war-torn country.

A Rotary Club-led charitable effort, MSNI collects and provides free medical equipment and supplies to those in need both locally and worldwide.

Each month, thousands of pounds of medical supplies are shipped somewhere in the world from the project’s Tulsa warehouse at 1123 S. Erie Ave.

That included a previous shipment to Ukraine of around 120,000 blankets, officials said.

Natalie Ashenfelter drove down from Bartlesville on Thursday after word spread among Oklahoma Ukrainians on social media about the need for volunteers.

A native of Odessa, Ukraine, she moved to the U.S. three years ago after getting married.

“Almost every day we are talking to family members (in Ukraine); we are sending money,” Ashenfelter said.

Of the effort Thursday, it’s hard to express how grateful she is that “somebody is doing this for Ukraine,” she said.

The shipment, at around 12,000 pounds, included everything from hospital beds, gurneys and IV poles to surgical masks and hand sanitizer.

Items were donated by Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa and hospitals in Lawton, Idabel and other parts of the state.

From the U.S., the shipment will go to Poland and then on to Ukraine, where Rotary members there will make sure it gets to where it’s most needed.

V.J. Lively, MSNI operations director, led the loading effort, working to make sure every nook and cranny of the container was filled.

“We try to do everything we can to give them everything we possibly can,” he said.

“I don’t like” leaving any packing space, Lively added. “A space may be small, but if I can put another surgical pack in it, I will. The surgical pack to us is worth $10, but to (the Ukrainians) it’s a life.”

Working alongside Lively was volunteer Olga Randolph. A Tulsan and native of Russia, Randolph is active with Tulsa Global Alliance, she said, and has a lot of local friends from Ukraine.

“I’m following the situation there very closely,” she said. “I’m just completely devastated with everything that’s going on. It’s absolutely atrocious what’s happening.”

No one on hand Thursday traveled further to be there than Ukraine native Nina Krasas. A resident of New York, she was in Tulsa visiting family when her daughter saw the call for volunteers on social media.

Krasas, who immigrated 25 years ago, has followed the war from afar, she said, devastated by the photos she’s seen and the stories she’s heard from cousins, including ones about Russian atrocities.

“I am always crying about (the situation in Ukraine),” she said, apologizing for the tears filling her eyes.

Cathy Webster, Rotary district governor, thanked the volunteers for their efforts.

“This is going exactly where it’s going to be used,” she said.

Webster added: “This is the expression of being a Rotarian. You can care for others, but you have to show it. And sometimes it takes a little bit of work.”

